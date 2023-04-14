Vet on the Moove: The Story of "Red" - Cryptosporidium

The story of my little calf “Red” gripped the agri community on Instagram over the Easter holidays - my Dad even got asked about him at mass on Easter Sunday. He is that typical very sick calf that can appear at the end of spring when infection pressure is at its highest.

A collection of the latest news, views and analysis from the farming desk on the topic of Dairy.

To set the scene, Red is a beautiful Angus-cross calf that was born the first week of April; he was our “show and tell" calf as he had a beautiful red tinge to his coat, which earned him his name.

It started off as a mild case of scour that we were treating with an extra midday electrolyte feed; he was still drinking, however, you could tell he wasn’t his bouncy typical self.

An emergency

Over the next 24 hours, I could see that he was becoming more lethargic and laying down a lot, which was worrying.

I noticed that his breathing appeared laboured and his chest was expanding at an increased rate, I listened to his chest and there was definite evidence of pneumonia.

This was our first case of pneumonia this year, a result of him lying down more and being exposed to more pathogens due to staler air at this lower level. It is something to look out for in calves that are lying down excessively when they are sick.

Good Friday morning, I was not prepared for the Red that was now in front of me, laying lifeless in his pen. His eye was sunken indicating that he was more than 5% dehydrated and he had no suck reflex at all indicating that he was suffering was acidosis due to excessive loss of sodium bicarbonate due to the scour.

I rushed to place a catheter and administered an IV drip, which I spiked with bread soda (Sodium Bicarbonate). This was now an emergency; I needed to get him rehydrated and also correct the acidosis.

After half an hour, he was able to lift his head and he was now aware of his surroundings again.

Over my veterinary career, I cannot count the number of calves that have had their lives saved by IV drips, and the feeling never gets old when you can see the change in their demeanour within hours.

I also put a calf jacket on him to raise his now low temperature and added lots of fresh straw into this pen. After the drip was finished, I removed the drip line and placed the plug on the catheter if he needed it to be repeated the next day. It is really important to maintain good hygiene around IV lines as they can act as another source of infection.

I used a calf-side scour antigen test to reach a diagnosis, which is a similar concept to the Covid-19 antigen tests that we, unfortunately, we all now know too well.

Vets are able to use these to diagnose the cause of scour on farms or in the practice and it has been revolutionary to how we treat scour.

The test confirmed my suspicion of cryptosporidium as I knew Red was far sicker than the calves that had mild Rota virus during the very wet weather we had in mid-March.

To make matters worse, Rotavirus was showing as a positive line too on the test, so it was double trouble. A mixed infection like this increases the severity of the symptoms and also reduces the chance of survival.

His mother was vaccinated for Rotavirus, however, Red was born in the middle of the night, and our colostrum management needs to improve for next year at night.

The antibodies produced by the vaccine are contained in the colostrum; without sticking to the 4 Qs of colostrum management (Quantity, Quickly, Quality, s-Queaky clean) the vaccine can only do much.

Cryptosporidium is a type of protozoa, which is a form of a parasite, so it will not respond to traditional antibiotics. It works by invading the villi on the small intestine, causing sloughing, which affects the guts' ability to absorb nutrients. Speak to your vet about targeted treatments available and preventative protocols once diagnosed.

Red received a lot of TLC to keep him alive, he got electrolytes up to four times a day when he wouldn’t drink milk, and we received a high dose of 60ml of Precision Microbes to improve his gut microbiome.

It is important to keep milk in the diet if the calf volunteers to drink, it should not be tubed as it can cause ruminal milk clotting, however, you can tube electrolytes if required.

He stayed on electrolytes between milk feeds, leaving at least a three-hour gap to allow for digestion. Teagasc has a very useful recipe for an oral electrolyte, which requires 8g of low salt, 12 grams of bread soda and 40g of glucose mixed in two litres of warm water.

Prevention

I tried so hard to keep crypto out of the calf sheds all spring and felt a sense of failure when I saw the positive test that I had to try to put to one side and think about prevention.

We are going to start a preventative dose of Halofuginone, making sure to calculate the dose correctly for each calf’s weight, as it can be toxic in high doses.

We will continue with the cleaning and liming as usual and letting the pens dry out after cleaning can help, as Cryptosporidium doesn’t like dry conditions.

Then once the calf sheds are emptied over the next few months they will all be going through the strict cleaning regime and making sure to use a product like Cyclex that is active against cryptosporidium. This shed of calves is now fed last each evening going forward and fresh Cylex footbaths are at the door.

Red has still a long road to full recovery due to the damage the infections have caused, and he is certainly not out of the wood yet. I am not sure what got him through; was it the vigil candles lit by a friend in Kerry or the reiki he was sent? All I know is that I am so grateful to still have him here on the farm.