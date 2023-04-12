Dairy farmers 'near breaking point'

A collection of the latest news, views and analysis from the farming desk on the topic of Dairy.
Diarmaid Mac Colgáin, founder of Concept Dairy and former head of trading with Ornua, told thethat the most volatile factor for dairy farmers remains milk prices and that farmers are probably still holding back on purchasing feed and fertiliser "because they don’t know where the milk price is going to be".
He said that it is easier for processors to hold a high milk price in December, January and February, "but March is when the volume starts coming in, we're coming into the end of calving season, so we're starting to see decent milk volumes and that's when it'll come in to roost and we'll see where the real milk price is".
Mr Mac Colgáin also said that it is "very difficult" to compare the milk prices paid by Irish processors because of the different products that are being made.
"We’re comparing ourselves to each other but in reality, we export 95% of all our dairy products every year, so we should be focusing on the international markets and what the exposure is there versus what we’re paying internally," he added.
Lakeland's revenues increased by 45% to €1.9bn, and a 15% increase in operating profit to €32.5m, and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of €60.2m, which increased by €4.8m.
Dairygold also published its financial results.
The co-op had a record turnover of €1.65bn, an increase of 40.9%, with an EBITDA of €68.5m and an operating profit of €40.2m.
The increase in EBITDA and operating profit was achieved against a backdrop of "considerable volatility and inflationary pressures, while paying leading milk and grain prices", Dairygold said.
Chief executive Conor Galvin commented that the dairy industry and the volatile conditions within which it operates "continue to go through a period of significant uncertainty, with huge challenges to be faced, including sustainability, geopolitical tensions and ongoing market volatility".