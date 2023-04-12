€2.5m multispecies swards and red clover silage measures open 

The opening of the 2023 multispecies sward and red clover silage measures has been announced.

With a budget of €2.5m, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said these measures will facilitate farmers in further improving the sustainability of Irish agriculture.

The reopening of these two measures will expand the areas already established under last year's pilot programmes, according to the minister. Last year, the scheme was introduced to help farmers reduce their chemical fertiliser.

"Funding has been increased to €2.5m to allow for greater support in establishing these swards," Mr McConalogue said.

"A payment rate of up to €300 per hectare is also being provided for, which represents a significant increase on the rate of aid paid last year."

The minister also announced a number of key changes compared to last year’s pilot measures, including:

Payments will be made directly to the approved farmer on a per-hectare basis;

The payment rate has been increased up to a potential €300 per hectare where eligible swards are established;

To receive payment under either measure, an applicant must indicate the correct crop type on their 2023 Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) application.

Trial work on multispecies swards has shown positive results around low nitrogen fertiliser use which has a beneficial impact on reducing nitrous oxide emissions while reducing input costs for farmers.

The different rooting structures in these swards allow for improved soil structure along with a greater tolerance to drought conditions, while the species mix also benefits biodiversity.

Low-cost feed and fodder

Speaking in advance of a meeting of the National Fodder and Food Security group, Minister McConalogue highlighted the contribution these crops can make to the provision of low-cost feed and fodder on farms this year.

Research on red clover silage has shown that due to its nitrogen-fixing ability, these swards are higher in protein than conventional silage and, combined with their ability to yield over 14 tonnes dry matter per hectare, will assist farmers in reducing their concentrate feed bills while also benefiting the environment and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.