€2.5m multispecies swards and red clover silage measures open 

A payment rate of up to €300 per hectare is being provided for.
€2.5m multispecies swards and red clover silage measures open 

The reopening of these two measures will expand the areas already established under last year's pilot programmes. Last year, the scheme was introduced to help farmers reduce their chemical fertiliser.

Wed, 12 Apr, 2023 - 14:03
Kathleen O'Sullivan

The opening of the 2023 multispecies sward and red clover silage measures has been announced.

FARMING - AGRIBUSINESS and TECH

A collection of the latest news, views and analysis from the farming desk on the topic of Agribusiness and technology.

With a budget of €2.5m, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said these measures will facilitate farmers in further improving the sustainability of Irish agriculture.

The reopening of these two measures will expand the areas already established under last year's pilot programmes, according to the minister. Last year, the scheme was introduced to help farmers reduce their chemical fertiliser.

"Funding has been increased to €2.5m to allow for greater support in establishing these swards," Mr McConalogue said. 

"A payment rate of up to €300 per hectare is also being provided for, which represents a significant increase on the rate of aid paid last year."

The minister also announced a number of key changes compared to last year’s pilot measures, including:

  • Payments will be made directly to the approved farmer on a per-hectare basis;
  • The payment rate has been increased up to a potential €300 per hectare where eligible swards are established;
  • To receive payment under either measure, an applicant must indicate the correct crop type on their 2023 Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) application.

Trial work on multispecies swards has shown positive results around low nitrogen fertiliser use which has a beneficial impact on reducing nitrous oxide emissions while reducing input costs for farmers.

The different rooting structures in these swards allow for improved soil structure along with a greater tolerance to drought conditions, while the species mix also benefits biodiversity. 

Low-cost feed and fodder

Speaking in advance of a meeting of the National Fodder and Food Security group, Minister McConalogue highlighted the contribution these crops can make to the provision of low-cost feed and fodder on farms this year.

Research on red clover silage has shown that due to its nitrogen-fixing ability, these swards are higher in protein than conventional silage and, combined with their ability to yield over 14 tonnes dry matter per hectare, will assist farmers in reducing their concentrate feed bills while also benefiting the environment and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Read More

Scheme to support planting of up to 12,000 hectares of multi-species swards

More in this section

Embrace FARM conference to review Encircle progress Embrace FARM conference to review Encircle progress
Farmer overlooking his domains Series of farm succession and inheritance meetings taking place in coming weeks
Sheep hair cutting. Farmer's hands cutting sheep's wool with an electric machine. Farmers hope wool council establishment will 'signal a reversal of fortune' for the sector
#Farming - Agribusiness
<p>"We are the future of our rural communities, we want to remain in rural Ireland, what we want now is the Government to support youth in rural Ireland," Macra president John Keane said. Picture: Don Moloney</p>

Macra members to take 'steps for our future' on walk from Athy to Dublin

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd