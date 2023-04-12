Embrace FARM conference to review Encircle progress

Rural bereavement charity Embrace FARM has announced plans to host a conference reviewing the impact its 'Encircle Programme' has had on the farming community in its first year.

Embrace FARM provides a community of support after sudden injury and loss for farm families.

Last year, in conjunction with operational group members IFAC, Agricultural Solicitors, Agricultural Consultants Association, Rural Support and the HSE National Office for Suicide Prevention the ‘Encircle’ Programme was launched to support farm families in the aftermath of a sudden loss or injury on the family farm.

The conference will take place in the Tullamore Court Hotel on Thursday, April 27, and will be officially opened by Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon, who will also chair a panel discussion.

The interactive event has been designed to encourage participation from agri-businesses and will feature discussions on the continued services needed by farm families while highlighting how the agri sector can work to ensure that every family is supported.

The event will begin at 10am and run until 1pm, and will be chaired by former RTÉ broadcaster Ciaran Mullooly. The event is free to attend but places must be registered in advance.

Speakers at the event include Caroline Redmond, one of the programme's business mentors; David Leydon, IFAC; Brian Holohan, counsellor; Liz Gavin, Founder of Eur Digital Village; Anne Kinsella, Teagasc; and Teresa Roche, IFA Farm Family & Social Affairs Committee.