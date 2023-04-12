Embrace FARM conference to review Encircle progress

Embrace FARM provides a community of support after sudden injury and loss for farm families.
Embrace FARM conference to review Encircle progress

Caroline Redmond, Tom Canning, David Leydon, Catherine Kenneally, Angela Hogan, Brian Rohan, Norma Rohan, Veronica Morris, Aisling Meehan, Ciaran Austin, and Eimear Kelly, pictured launching the Embrace FARM Encircle programme. Picture: Finbarr O’Rourke

Wed, 12 Apr, 2023 - 12:07
Rachel Martin

Rural bereavement charity Embrace FARM has announced plans to host a conference reviewing the impact its 'Encircle Programme' has had on the farming community in its first year.

Embrace FARM provides a community of support after sudden injury and loss for farm families. 

Last year, in conjunction with operational group members IFAC, Agricultural Solicitors, Agricultural Consultants Association, Rural Support and the HSE National Office for Suicide Prevention the ‘Encircle’ Programme was launched to support farm families in the aftermath of a sudden loss or injury on the family farm.

The conference will take place in the Tullamore Court Hotel on Thursday, April 27, and will be officially opened by Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon, who will also chair a panel discussion. 

The interactive event has been designed to encourage participation from agri-businesses and will feature discussions on the continued services needed by farm families while highlighting how the agri sector can work to ensure that every family is supported.

The event will begin at 10am and run until 1pm, and will be chaired by former RTÉ broadcaster Ciaran Mullooly. The event is free to attend but places must be registered in advance.

Speakers at the event include Caroline Redmond, one of the programme's business mentors; David Leydon, IFAC; Brian Holohan, counsellor; Liz Gavin, Founder of Eur Digital Village; Anne Kinsella, Teagasc; and Teresa Roche, IFA Farm Family & Social Affairs Committee.

More in this section

Sheep hair cutting. Farmer's hands cutting sheep's wool with an electric machine. Farmers hope wool council establishment will 'signal a reversal of fortune' for the sector
Fresh Potato Harvest €450,000 in Irish support for potato farming in Ukraine
Ecological pigs and piglets at the domestic farm African Swine Fever resurgence expected to knock Chinese pig herd
#Farming - Rural Life
<p>The purpose of these events is to help farm families familiarise themselves with some of the complex issues that can arise while developing a farm succession plan.</p>

Series of farm succession and inheritance meetings taking place in coming weeks

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd