Stunningly located 300-acre Kerry farm for May auction

Mountain land suitable for a number of potential purchasers, including upland sheep farmers, organic farmers and young farmers
X marks the spot of the 300-acre hill farm at Gearhameen, Beaufort, Co Kerry.

Wed, 12 Apr, 2023 - 10:17
Conor Power

Wednesday, May 10, at 3pm at the Royal Hotel in Killarney is the time and place for the public auction of 300 acres of mountain farmland under the gavel of Killarney-based auctioneer Tom Spillane.

These days, the market is seeing a strong interest in quantity — often being chosen over quality — so there will be no shortage of interest in this large chunk of the Kingdom, located in the townland of Gearhameen.

The farm is in the heart of some of Kerry’s most scenic landscapes, about 18km from Killarney, on the opposite side of the lakes, and south of the Gap of Dunloe, with Beaufort 10km away and Carrauntoohil lying 5km to the west.

According to Mr Spillane, this hill and mountain land would be suitable for a number of potential purchasers, including upland sheep farmers, organic farmers and young farmers. The property also comes with 104 entitlements.

“This farm is visible from the Killarney-Kenmare road from Moll’s Gap,” Mr Spillane said. “It’s under the Gap of Dunloe and under Purple Mountain. There are terrific views from the top of it over the lakes of Killarney and the National Park. The access is immediately adjacent to Black Valley National School.”

The convenient location along with the rare quantity on offer should draw plenty of interest, as Mr Spillane expects: “There will be interest in this from all and sundry, we hope, as well as from local farmers,” he says.

The property is being guided at the modest sum of €1,500 per acre.

