Stunningly located 300-acre Kerry farm for May auction

Wednesday, May 10, at 3pm at the Royal Hotel in Killarney is the time and place for the public auction of 300 acres of mountain farmland under the gavel of Killarney-based auctioneer Tom Spillane.

These days, the market is seeing a strong interest in quantity — often being chosen over quality — so there will be no shortage of interest in this large chunk of the Kingdom, located in the townland of Gearhameen.