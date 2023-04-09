€2.4m up for landowners to open walking routes

Funding of €2.4m has been allocated to facilitate the number of trails enrolled on the scheme to increase from 80 to 150.

Sun, 09 Apr, 2023 - 15:26
Ray Ryan

A major expansion of the ‘Walks Scheme’ will see 70 new trails developed across the country over the next two years.

The initiative is designed to boost outdoor recreation and rural tourism and will see the scheme work with over 2,500 farmers to open-up the countryside to walkers, hikers, cyclists, and tourists.

Under the Walks Scheme, funding is provided to farmers and other landowners to maintain trails that travel through their holdings.

Over 2,200 are already participating. A fresh call for expressions of interest was opened in February. The closing date is June 23.

Rural and Community Development Minister Heather Humphreys said walkways and outdoor trails showcase the unique beauty of rural towns and villages.

“This is all about partnering with farmers and landowners to open up the countrywide – benefitting walkers, hikers, cyclists and tourists alike,” she said.

Coillte is Ireland’s largest provider of outdoor recreation, with 260 recreational forests nationwide, including 3,000km of way-marked walking trails, 12 forest parks and six mountain bike centres.

It has an open forest policy which means all walkers are free to visit any of our forests according to the Leave No Trace principles.

Separately, funding of some €63 million will see the ongoing development of around 70 Greenway projects around the country.

Allocations of €290 million for some 1,200 walking and cycling projects were also recently announced.

The funding forms part of the overall Programme for Government commitment of €360 million per annum for walking and cycling, so that more people can choose a safe, sustainable, and healthier alternative to private car use.

Government Ministers Eamon Ryan and Jack Chamber said it is a testament to the Government’s priorities that it is continuing to allocate more than €1 million a day to walking and cycling programmes countrywide.

The Walks Scheme was launched in 2008 to facilitate the development and maintenance of key walking trails by private landholders and is administered by 20 local development companies.

