Don't forget 2023 liming fund

Farmers may not be aware of the 2023 National Liming Programme. This programme has been introduced by the Department of Agriculture Food and the Marine to encourage the use of Lime on farms, which corrects soil acidity by neutralising the acids that are present in the soil.
Research carried out by Teagasc shows that Liming not only increases soil microbial activity but can also unlock soil phosphorous (P) and potassium (K). Estimates also show that soils with the correct pH will release up to 80kg of N/ha/yr.
The programme will be open for applications from March 15 to April 20, 2023. Claims for payment must be submitted by October 31, 2023. The minimum amount is ten tonnes and the maximum is 200 tonnes at a rate of €16/tonnes.
Farmers who have submitted a Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) application in 2022 or a Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) application in 2023 are eligible to apply.
The application of lime has an influence on the availability of stored nutrients in the soil.
The optimum pH of soil for grassland is pH 6.3. The target is to have soil at the optimum pH in order to optimise soil fertility.