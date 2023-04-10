Don't forget 2023 liming fund

Farmers may not be aware of the 2023 National Liming Programme. This programme has been introduced by the Department of Agriculture Food and the Marine to encourage the use of Lime on farms, which corrects soil acidity by neutralising the acids that are present in the soil.

Research carried out by Teagasc shows that Liming not only increases soil microbial activity but can also unlock soil phosphorous (P) and potassium (K). Estimates also show that soils with the correct pH will release up to 80kg of N/ha/yr.