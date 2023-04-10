It'll be 'hair-cut time' for anything that stands still - showtime preparations begin for Team Hynes

Finally, we got a few dry days in a row and what a difference it makes to one's mood. It certainly put a pep in my step and lifted my spirits as I'm still trying to get rid of a nasty chest infection and sore throat.

It was the worst dose I have gotten in a very long time, and the cough added in had me exhausted. I had to give in eventually and get an antibiotic and steroids to shift it.

The cows are out day and night now. It takes some amount of pressure off not having to do cubicles and the yards twice a day and the ladies are nice and settled in their new routine.

We even managed to get off the farm for a few hours recently with the girls when we attended the first workshop of the year, in Clonakilty, run by Cork YMA (Young Members' Association).

It’s a club for showing enthusiasts and young dairy breeders from the age of three to 26. There is a series of different events planned throughout the year, and it’s always a great social gathering.

There are various clubs around the country depending on the area you live in. They all run specific showmanship classes at the shows throughout the year as well and each child can gather points from their respective age groups with the final being held at the National Dairy Show in October.

There is a big national show every July in Kilkenny, which is always a great two days; each club runs a qualifier to select their top two in each category, which can go on to represent their own club, which is a big honour.

We were extremely fortunate to qualify both girls for the showmanship last year and some of the heifers for their specific classes, so it was very exciting and daunting at the same time as it being our first time heading for National Championships.

Our homebred Jersey heifer Rathard Kasey also qualified to compete, and what a day that turned out to be with her winning her class and going on to win the national coloured breed championship, it will most definitely be a day I will never forget. It was such a huge honour for us to win a championship like that with a homebred heifer.

Georgie and Becky attended the workshop with us, and thankfully, the sun shone for a few hours. When we arrived, there was a lovely selection of heifers tied up and ready to go for the demonstrations.

The first workshop was a handling demo led by the lovely Laura Cornthwaite. Every young member was partnered with a calf and was shown how to lead it and Laura went through all the different elements of showing a calf in an actual show; it was fantastic to hear everything being gone through in such detail to blow off the cobwebs after a long winter, and the kids were delighted to get back into the swing of things again.

It was great to see some new faces attend as well, as it is always important to encourage the next generation of young farmers. Everyone got the opportunity to lead a calf and there were a lot of happy faces.

The next important thing to know when you're showing is how to wash your calf correctly before you need to clip it. The coat must be clean so the blades of the clippers will glide through the hair and not leave lines.

Sinead O'Sullivan took charge of showing everyone the correct way to wash your calf properly and safely. Each child also got the opportunity to get really hands-on, scrubbing the calves to have them squeaky clean.

Lunch was next to give the calves a chance to dry off. The kids had great chats sitting around the tables together, and you could hear the excitement in their voices chatting about what they had learned so far and the banter about the pending show season, about what kind of calves they will have for the coming season.

It was a great ice breaker for them to meet up as well before the shows start in the summer. Stephen Shannon (Cork YMA Chairperson) took charge of the next demo, and the one Becky was most interested in.

Clipping and turning out your calf is a huge part of showing, and it's really important to have your calf turned out immaculately to give it every opportunity in its class on show day.

Becky only recently took up the challenge of learning the art of clipping, it really was the next step for her to learn and she is so passionate about everything showing she wants to try and master doing the clipping and toplines on her own animals.

Doing the toplines will take a lot of practice and patience; it's basically blowing up the hair on your calf's back and trying your best to make it look straight as possible.

There is a high-powered hair dryer, clippers, a special brush and even glue involved to get it to where you want it to be. After talking to Stephen, I imagine it takes many years to perfect and takes a lot of patience, but at the end of the day, you have to start somewhere.

The kids were buzzing with the opportunity of being handed a clipper and talked through the basics. It would have been the first time for the majority of kids to be given that amazing opportunity to try clipping a calf.

I know for myself Georgie was on a high and is still talking about it and is hugely excited at the thought of helping her sister with some of the clipping for the coming year.

I'm sure there will be lots of practising over the coming weeks, and anything that will stand could well be getting a haircut in the near future.

The day was wrapped up with an easter egg hunt and there were plenty of eggs that came back with the kids' baskets overflowing. Each child was also given a halter and a top-line brush leaving so they could go home and practice what they had learned, which I thought was a fantastic idea, my two were thrilled.