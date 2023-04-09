Vet on the Moove: 'N Sync' breeding - a good start is half the work

We now have two late cows to calve before the official end of calving 2023, and I am just about back to reality after my fantastic hen weekend in Dunowen house near Clonakilty.

It remained a secret till the very end until we drove towards Ardfield, and the penny finally dropped. My incredible bridesmaids pulled out all the stops over the whole weekend, they even made up games for the “Farm Hen Championships”... who knew welly throwing was so difficult! We also managed a photo with one of the gorgeous Dunowen hens - aptly named "A hen with a hen" of course.

Now I'm back on the farm, and in what feels like a blink of an eye, breeding season is once again approaching. It’s a time of year that I really enjoy as I relish the challenge of getting cows in calf and discussing the different options available for synchronisation. Pre-breeding webinars are my podcast of choice since the end of March, they are a great way to refresh the mind and keep up to date with the latest research.

Teagasc, in conjunction with ICBF, had an excellent series of webinars for their breeding week at the end of March, which is available online to listen to.

We had four late spring 2021 born heifers that did not make the target weight for last year’s breeding season which we have decided to fix-time AI with sexed semen a little earlier than our planned breeding start date. Heifers should be 60% of their mature body weight; weighing your third-lactation cows will give the average mature weight for your herd.

Another reason for poor weight gain was due to an outbreak of pneumonia in 2021 in our weanlings, which was prevented this year by vaccinating before housing.

Getting N Sync

The four heifers in question were inseminated this week with sexed semen after undergoing a synchronisation programme, which is currently advised following research by Teagasc. I used a six-day coil “Ovsyn” protocol, which is advised for heifers due to their shorter follicular wave pattern in comparison to the eight-day used protocol for cows.

It involved injecting with GnRH and inserting the coil on day zero (Wednesday), injecting with prostaglandin on day five (Monday) and again with prostaglandin plus removing the coil on day six (Tuesday).

Then our AI technician Batt came on day eight (Thursday) at 3pm to inseminate after the heifers were injected 8 hours earlier with their final injection of GnRH.

The latest research emerging from Teagasc shows early evidence that when using sexed semen, injecting the GnRH eight hours earlier can increase pregnancy rates.

The sexing process makes the semen more fragile, meaning the timing of insertion after ovulation requires a little more consideration than conventional semen. The lifespan of sexed semen is also less than 24 hours, leaving the window for fertilisation narrower, giving the GnRH eight hours before AI induces ovulation earlier to accommodate for the sexed semen's shorter lifespan.

Before embarking on a synchronisation protocol, make sure to ask your vet for their advice on which cows or heifers to select and also to call your AI technician to make sure they are available on the day that’s marked for insemination.

We rang Batt just before we started the protocol with the heifers just in case he was away the following Thursday and also to order the sexed semen, as it is in high demand.

When using choosing milking cows for sexed semen, it’s important to pick the crème of the crop and use it in the first three weeks of breeding. They would want to be ideally at least 50 days calved, be the highest EBI cows in your herd, have a body condition score of 3- 3.25, and most importantly, have good general uterine health.

This week I also plan to Metro-check all the cows to look for any signs of uterine disease to enable early treatment before the start of breeding.

In preparation for breeding, we tail-painted our cows last week using the Irish-made Rainbo tail paint. I automatically choose the fluorescent pink bottle to use first, and it’s a delight to see all my “pink ladies” in the field; I know that any cows with pink paint left in three weeks’ time have not come bulling, and I will line these cows up for a pre-breeding scan.

The 'gold standard' would be to pre-breed scan the whole herd, which will pick up any uterine or ovarian issues in your herd. By the end of the season, there will be a rainbow effect in the fields with every AI and repeat, which is oddly satisfying.

Another job this week is to bolus the cows and maidan heifers with their pre-breeding mineral bolus. It is a help to have silage and grass mineral analysis completed, plus baseline mineral profiles in a selection of cows, before choosing which bolus to use.

Your vet and nutritionist can work together to make a mineral plan for your farm.

I gave my synchronised heifers a trace mineral injection as a boost prior to AI, as they had no bolus. This is available on prescription from your vet.

The breeding season requires planning, and it can be difficult to stay motivated after a busy spring. But put the pre-breeding work in now; it will make life easier when it all starts. Remember that your farm is unique and what works for one may not work for all; this is why a pre-breeding meeting can be very useful to put a tailored plan in place for your herd.