Signpost: Taking a few minutes to sort through the cows as the herd enters peak milk

As calving is basically finished, with one cow left to calve, my attention has turned to the coming breeding season.

I have gone through all the herd and I have selected cows for culling, cows that will get beef AI only, and a third group of those suitable for breeding my replacement heifers from.

This year, I have decided to use all sexed semen to get my replacement heifers. Using all sexed semen means I don’t have to use as much dairy AI as the sexed straws are 90% female-bias. It also means I can be more selective in which cows I pick to breed my replacements from, ensuring I only breed off my best cows.

Sexed semen also reduces the number of male dairy calves and allows for more beef AI on lower-performing cows. Based on Teagasc advice, I will need 45 sexed straws to generate 20-21 heifer calves.

Sire advice on ICBF is a great tool for selecting both cows suitable for breeding in my herd and bulls that suit my criteria for my herd. In consultation with my Teagasc advisor, we selected a team of nine dairy AI bulls to use for the coming breeding season.

The average EBI of the bull team selected is €368 with a milk sub-index of €95 and a fertility sub-index of €185. The main driver of the €95 milk sub-index of the bulls picked is coming from milk solids production through percentages of fat and protein rather than through milk volume.

I am putting a lot of emphasis on breeding for high-value milk rather than just milk volume. Beef AI sires were selected on a number of different criteria, such as DBI/CBV, easy calving, gestation length, carcass weight and conformation.

The beef bull team have an average DBI value of €172 and are a mix of Angus, Hereford and Aubrac bulls.

I am aiming to start breeding on May 1. I started recording heats three weeks before starting breeding last year, and in the end I was very thankful for it, so I am planning to do the same this year.

Cows and heifers will be served twice a day, 14-20 hours after heat onset for sexed straws to natural heats. And for any cow not served after the first three weeks of breeding, I will bring the vet to check for any issues and treat as necessary.

I am happy with cow performance to date; cows averaged 3.41 % protein, 4.29 % fat and an average SCC of 67,000 for the month of March.

Thankfully, SCC seems to be under control again since the blip at the start of the year. I completed my second milk recording at the end of March to make sure I stay on top of it.

Cows are being fed 5kg of a 16% protein ration from Drinagh Co-op, 10kg of grass and 3kg of maize silage.

Cows were put back on maize to try and keep energy levels up in their diet as I had to house cows at night due to the weather making ground conditions far from ideal.

Cows are still able to go out by day, and I am using on/ off grazing to prevent ground been damaged and poached. I am on target to finish the first round by April 9.

I walked the farm on April 4 and the average farm cover was 822kg DM/ha. I have a demand of 26kg and a growth of 21kg and with the weather not showing any signs of settling yet, I will keep walking the farm so I don’t run out of grass.

I will be switching to a 14% protein nut as soon as the weather settles and I get cows back out to grass day and night again.

As soon as the weather allows, I have a two-acre paddock picked for reseeding in April.

This paddock will be reseeded with a Drinagh Co-op grass seed mix with at least 1kg of clover.

Poor ground conditions meant that I was slightly behind on fertiliser, so I will go with protected urea again when conditions allow. Protected urea is best suited for this kind of unsettled weather.