Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist

A collection of the latest news, views and analysis from the farming desk on the topic of Beef and Sheep.
- Try to keep high-producing stock on good quality grass.
- After the wet march and early April, we have had it is likely that grass will get ahead of many herds. Bale strong paddocks and get them back into the rotation ASAP.
- Continue your planning for silage-remember early cuts provide better quality and will reduce concentrate requirements next winter.
- I mentioned last week that getting cows settled on grass day and night is not as simple as many are led to believe, with many experiencing drops in milk and digestive upsets. Achieving big intakes of grass won't just happen overnight.
- You must keep total intakes up as you transition to full-time grazing, to support yield, solids and fertility performance. This smooth transition off indoor forage supplementation, reducing concentrate volume and protein content to complement grazed grass takes a little work if you want to maintain animal performance.
- Monitor solids and particularly lactose and protein to establish if they are getting and utilising sufficient energy.
- If cows go reduce their milk yield when full-time on grass, then they are not getting enough food; address that straight away as they will be harder to get in calf otherwise
- If cows go up a lot in milk once out full time, they were on the wrong diet before being put to grass. Take note of this and address it in the spring of 2024!
- Continue to supplement suckled cows at grass with magnesium to prevent tetany - bucket licks, in water, bolus, in ration, etc.
- Start keeping accurate heat detection records.
- A pre-breeding scan can be an excellent tool to identify hidden issues with cows. Get dirty cows washed out if you have not already done so.
- Watch recently turned-out calves to make sure they are drinking their mother out.
- Consider creeping calves if it takes some pressure off cows.
- Keep maiden heifers growing prior to breeding.
- Where measuring grass, ensure that weanlings and stores are eating a minimum of 2% of their body weight in dry matter.
- Cattle being fed meal to finish on grass need little or no protein in the mix. Ensure the meal is high in energy and contains some digestible fibre. Not a lot is needed, but it will certainly improve grade and fat score in better quality animals.
- Native oats and barley with some minerals are more than good enough for this job once stock are grazing top-quality grass.