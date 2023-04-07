Government 'turned their back' on sheep sector as IFA estimates €9m has been wiped off incomes in 2023

Government members have been accused of "turning their back" on the sheep sector as the Irish Farmers' Association estimates that a further €9m has been wiped off sheep farmers’ incomes already in 2023.

A collection of the latest news, views and analysis from the farming desk on the topic of Beef and Sheep.

Prices to date average 64c per kg behind last year - which is €14 a lamb or €9m when applied over the lamb and hogget kill to the end of March, the IFA has calculated.

Teagasc in a report from 2022 showed how critical the situation was last year with margins slashed by over 80% to just €7 per ewe, which included the Sheep Welfare Payment.

The IFA has said that at 1.5 lambs per ewe, sheep farmers have lost a further €21 per ewe, pushing the sector into a critical loss-making situation that is not sustainable.

'Not sustainable and not acceptable'

IFA sheep chair Kevin Comiskey said that sheep farmers need to see what Government is prepared to do to support the sector in this crisis - "and we need to see it now".

"Additional losses on sheep farms are now approaching €1m a week based on the price differential with last year. This is not sustainable and it is not acceptable that Government has turned [its] back on the sector," Mr Comiskey said.

"Targeted supports for sheep farmers must be built to €30 per ewe and store lamb finishers must be directly supported for the key role they play in the sector."

Sheep farmers, up until now, have "put forward the facts of the crisis in the sector in a very constructive and reasonable manner", according to the sheep chair "while allowing the minister, his Government colleagues, and Department of Agriculture officials put in place a support package".

"The minister and his colleagues must now come forward with their proposals," he added.

"There will be no hiding place for Government TDs from sheep farmers in their constituencies if this crisis is not immediately addressed."