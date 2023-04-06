Call for animal health research proposals

A call has opened for research proposals focused on animal health.

The call has a particular focus on parasitic worms known as 'helminths'.

Resistant helminth populations are found in all grazing livestock species, and resistance has developed for all major classes of anthelmintic drugs.

Current estimates show that helminth infections cost the European livestock industry more than €1.8bn per year, with drug resistance costing at least €38m per year in production losses and treatment costs.

Research call

The goal of the research call is to mitigate the spread of anthelmintic resistance in livestock through further investigation of its detection, as well as natural and vaccine-induced protection.

The research call is being conducted by the European Research Area Network on International Coordination of Research on Infectious Animal Diseases.

Announcing the opening of the research call, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Martin Heydon said that parasitic infections in livestock are damaging from an animal health perspective, which has a knock-on impact on overall farm profitability.

"That is why funding has been made available for successful Irish researchers to participate in this European research call and collaborate with their peers to find improved ways of dealing with these parasitic worms," he added.

Climate change

The research call also includes scope for monitoring changes to the distribution of animal disease resulting from climate change, and modelling and forecasting the impacts of climate change on the spread of infectious livestock disease.

The 'Helminth Infections and Changing Climate: Tackling the Challenges for Animal Health' research call will be funded by nine funders from eight European countries and the total available funding amounts to €5.65m, of which the Department of Agriculture is committing €600,000.