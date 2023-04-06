Department issues Nematodirus warning with hatching season at peak 

The Department of Agriculture has issued a Nematodirus battus warning as hatching season is currently at its peak.

Each spring, the department in collaboration with Met Éireann, UCD, and Teagasc advises farmers of the predicted risk of disease, chiefly in lambs, caused by the roundworm Nematodirus battus.

The disease is a severe parasitic disease of lambs six to 12 weeks of age that become infected by ingesting large numbers of infective larvae from grazing on contaminated pasture.

Its life cycle is unlike that of other roundworms in that eggs deposited on pasture do not hatch until the following year to release the infective larvae.

This happens during a mass hatching event in spring when soil temperatures increase after a period of cold weather. Disease typically occurs in April, May, and June.

The maximum Nematodirus egg hatching is expected this year to peak from the end of March to the early days of April in the south and Atlantic coastal fringes.

In the east, midlands, and inland areas of the northwest it will be slightly later, with peak egg hatching generally occurring from April 6 to 12.

How can farmers prevent disease?

After ingestion by lambs, Nematodirus larvae invade the wall of the intestine.

The disease is characterised by profuse diarrhoea, dehydration, and weight loss. Calves may also be similarly affected.

In outbreak scenarios, lambs can be seen congregating around water troughs due to the severe thirst that develops. Adult sheep are unaffected by the parasite.

The department has issued advice on how to prevent the disease.

This disease is best prevented by keeping the current year’s lambs off any pasture that was grazed by lambs or young calves (which can be carriers of infection) in the previous year. Enterprises with high stocking rates are particularly vulnerable.

Twin lambs or single lambs born to ewes of poor milking ability may be at a greater risk of developing the disease as they begin consuming greater amounts of grass earlier in life.

At-risk lambs should be treated approximately two weeks after the peak of Nematodirus egg hatching.