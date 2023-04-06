Over 4,000 students attended farm 'walk and talks' as series comes to an end for this year

Over 4,000 students attended Agri Aware's 'farm walk and talks' as this year's series comes to an end for another year.

The series ran for four weeks across 10 venues and 13 events, with an increase of over 1,000 students from last year participating.

Observing cows being milked, learning about the different breeds of cattle, examining soil profiles, attending sustainability talks, and getting hands-on in the live lambing of sheep are some of the experiences they have had.

The series gives Leaving Certificate agricultural science students a chance to see the theory they learn in class put into practice, Agri Aware chairman Alan Jagoe said.

"Students got an insight into the day-to-day workings on a farm and the hard work that goes along with it," he said.

"We hope, as another series comes to an end, that all the students that we saw left with a greater understanding and appreciation of agriculture."

The farm walk and talks took place at Teagasc colleges in Mountbellew, Clonakilty, Ballyhaise, Grange, and Gurteen, among a number of other locations.

Next generation

Speaking about the Agri Aware events, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said that it is "hugely important" for students to see first-hand the "great work that goes on" at farm level.

"Ag science students are the farmers, the food scientists, and the leaders of the next generation of our outstanding industry," Mr McConalogue said.

"We are an industry that supports every rural parish in the country and has exports of over €16bn.

"It is crucial that we continue to develop and sustainably grow our sector and I know our ag science students will take on the baton and lead us with distinction."