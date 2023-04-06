Agreement on compensation payments to landowners for new overhead power lines on their lands

A new agreement has been reached regarding compensation and goodwill payments to landowners for the placing of new 110kV and 220kV overhead electricity lines on their lands.

The negotiations took place between the Irish Farmers' Association, the ESB, and EirGrid.

IFA president Tim Cullinan said that landowners will be allowed the option of accepting what is on offer under this agreement, and/or pursuing their own claim through arbitration, which they are entitled to do under the relevant legislation.

He also said the agreement provides farmers impacted by new 110/220kV electric lines on their lands with an option other than the arbitration route which can be time-consuming, costly, and uncertain.

However, the farmer's statutory rights are fully protected, and even if they choose to accept the payments negotiated by IFA, they still have the option of going to arbitration, the association said.

"As part of this agreement, the ESB will continue to apply the ESB/IFA Code of Practice which is very important in terms of the rights of landowners and in respect of land damage and crop loss," Mr Cullinan added.

Two other negotiations are also currently underway in relation to payments for infrastructure passing over forestry and the refurbishing and uprating of 110/220kv lines.

Compensation

For new power lines on their lands, qualifying landowners will receive compensation in three-stage payments.

Payment one will be made at the time of commencement of works on the landowner's land; payment two when all works are complete on the landowner's land; and payment three on completion of the entire project.

For new masts, landowners will receive up to €29,500; for polesets, up to €14,750; for stayed polesets, up to €20,750; and for conductor wires only, €3,500.

The additional goodwill payment is calculated as 10% of the total compensation payments with a minimum of €5,000 and a maximum of €10,000 per landowner, the IFA said.

In addition to the compensation and goodwill payments, any land damage and crop loss caused as a result of the works will be reinstated by the ESB or compensated for in accordance with the ESB/IFA Code of Practice.