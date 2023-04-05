Kerry Co-op appoints former Dairygold chief executive Jim Woulfe as board advisor

The board of Kerry Co-op has announced the appointment of Jim Woulfe to work as an advisor.

Mr Woulfe, the former chief executive of Dairygold Co-op, will work with Kerry Co-op to examine its structure as it develops its strategy.

Mr Woulfe has worked in the Irish dairy industry for over 40 years in various senior management roles, including the 12 years he spent as Dairygold's chief executive until 2021.

He is currently a board member of Enterprise Ireland, Bord Bia, Mercy University Hospital, and Fota Wildlife Park. He has also held board advisory positions with Cork Airport and the National Competitiveness and Productivity Council.

Long-term future

Announcing the appointment, Kerry Co-Op chairman Denis Carroll said that Kerry Co-op is at an "important juncture" in its history.

"Jim's experience and knowledge will support the board as we develop our plan for the long-term future of the society," Mr Carroll said.

"With Jim’s support, the board will this year undertake a strategic review of a number of priorities.

"This involves examining what is possible within the co-op's shareholding structure for the benefit of all members in line with the society's rule book and examining any rule changes that may be required.

"In addition, it will enable us to bring a plan to our members that outlines our long-term strategy for Kerry Co-op.

"Any plans will be developed to best suit the complexity of issues, with the goal of benefitting all members in the long term. We will report on progress as appropriate when there is news or developments to share."

Structure

Mr Woulfe said that he is looking forward to supporting the co-op "as we develop a plan for its next chapter".

"Working closely with the board, I look forward, when the time is right, to engaging with the elected representative structure."

The board of Kerry Co-op is currently evaluating the wording of resolutions devised by the Irish Co-operative Society, it said.

It is envisaged that the rule changes deemed necessary and appropriate will be voted on by members at a special general meeting that will be held in conjunction with Kerry Co-op's annual general meeting on July 5.