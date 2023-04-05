Could bamboo offer a solution to parasitic risk in sheep?

A Japanese scientific study not only appears to back up claims multi-species swards could reduce the risk of parasitic infection in livestock – but also suggests bamboo shoots could be particularly beneficial for sheep.

In the study of 87 shearlings, researchers at Mie and Torrori Universities found that faecal egg counts decreased after grazing on the semi-natural pasture. The eggs per gram detected from the dung decreased from mean of 920 after grazing on the improved to 220after grazing on the semi-natural pastures