36 acres of quality land outside Fermoy guiding at €20k/acre

Located just a few kilometres north of Fermoy and a few kilometres west of the M8 Dublin-Cork motorway, a very well-located modest-sized parcel of land in East Cork is likely to attract plenty of attention.

The area in which the farm is situated enjoys superb quality land and a local farming scene that combines dairying, beef cattle, tillage and equestrian sectors; with strong players in each sector within a short distance of the property.

The holding is in the townland of Ballinahown and its two clear divisions are currently all in grass.

There is very good road frontage coming with the holding, with a public road along the full length of its eastern boundary, as well as another road all along its northern flanks.

“It’s a lovely piece of land just outside Fermoy,” says selling agent Michael Barry of Fermoy-based auctioneers Dick Barry & Son. “It’s in a good area too.”

So far, there has been a predictably strong reaction from the market, the agents says.

“There’s good interest in it so far,” he says. “It’s only just gone on the market and we haven’t had any offers yet but we’d expect it to go well.”

“It’s nice level land, top quality and well laid out and fenced,” adds Michael. “It’s a nice size and you could have any sector interested.”

The price expectation is in the region of €20,000 per acre – a strong price but trends remain strong in spite of recent milk price reductions and other uncertainties.