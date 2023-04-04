11th Emerald Expo to star in major European event

The eleventh edition of the Emerald Expo will take place to coincide with a major European conference for Holstein breeders.

The 2023 Emerald Expo livestock show was officially launched by Minister Heather Humphreys, Minister for Social Protection and Minister for Rural and Community Development.

The all-dairy breeds cattle show marks the first show of the Irish farming calendar and will take place on Saturday April 29 in the Virginia Show Centre, Co Cavan.

The event, which is sponsored by FBD Insurance, boasts a total prize fund of more than €27,000, one of the biggest prize pots offered across Europe.

IHFA chief executive Laurence Feeney said the event was an opportunity to showcase the best of Irish dairy breeding.

“The show holds many attractions for visitors, including youngstock classes, top quality in-milk classes, highest EBI awards and an EBI Championship class,” he said.

“The Young Members Association (YMA) will be centrally involved with dedicated handler classes to showcase the best of stockmanship skills and talents of the young members.

“And uniquely, this year the show will have a strong continental presence as delegates attending the European Holstein and Red Holstein Confederation (EHRC) conference hosted by the Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA) will be in attendance.” Emerald Expo is the final part of the busy conference programme of events as IHFA hosts a distinguished European-level symposium for the very first time.

Delegates representing Holstein Friesian cattle herdbooks affiliated to the EHRC will visit Ireland to attend the conference (which takes place once every four years) from April 26-29.

Speaking at the launch Minister Heather Humphreys praised the local community of the Breffni Oriel Friesian Breeders Club (Cavan/Monaghan) and the Virginia Show Centre community for the benevolent volunteer ethos so evident among the show committee and the local community.

2023 Emerald Expo judge

Top Welsh Holstein breeder Hefyn Wilson of the Tregibby herd in Ceredigion in south Wales will judge this year's event.

Together with his family, Hefyn manages a pedigree registered herd consisting of 75 Holstein cows and 15 Jersey cows.

Mr Wilson is a member of the UK National Judges panel with a judging CV which includes overseeing the All Britain All Breeds (ABAB), the Great Yorkshire Show and Holstein UK’s Premier Pedigree Herds competition.

Showing will commence at 9:30am, with admission for spectators free of charge.