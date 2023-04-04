Applications open to agri companies for 2023 Innovation Arena at Ploughing Championships

New for 2023 is the chance for previous participants to apply for a space in the new 'AgTech Hub' within the arena.
Pearsons Milking Technology was named the overall winner of the Enterprise Ireland Innovation Arena Awards 2022, in association with the National Ploughing Championships. Picture: Traction

Tue, 04 Apr, 2023 - 12:21
Kathleen O'Sullivan

Applications have opened for Irish agricultural companies to apply to showcase their products at the Enterprise Ireland Innovation Arena at the National Ploughing Championships this year.

The arena is an exhibition platform providing for over 50 companies from the agricultural sector to showcase their innovations to over 250,000 visitors to the event from September 19 to 21 in Ratheniska, Co Laois.

This year, applicants from start-up companies that are under five years old and from established companies that are focused on innovation are invited to apply. 

Awards in 2023

New for 2023 is the chance for previous participants to apply for a space in the new 'AgTech Hub' within the arena.

Judging for the awards will take place at the arena on day one of the event featuring categories such as best start-up, the ACE agri-tech award and the IFAC best newcomer award.

The best start-up winner at the arena will receive €10,000 and will be presented with the prize at a formal awards ceremony during the National Ploughing Championships.

Enterprise Ireland chief executive Leo Clancy said that the arena is a "key platform" for promoting Irish agri-technology, "showcasing capabilities to both a captive domestic and international audience over a busy three-day period".

National Ploughing Association managing director Anna May McHugh said this will be the eighth year hosting the arena, describing it as a "not to be missed opportunity for anyone who has a good business idea, product or service to showcase".

Farming
Latest

