Indexes could hold key to dairying's biggest challenges

"Get the EBI up" remains the main breeding advice, despite big changes in dairy farming, such as nitrate banding.

The Economic Breeding Index (EBI), carbon emissions, profitability, and the cow of the future, were discussed when Teagasc Environmental Edge podcast co-hosts Deirdre Glynn and Cathal Somers recently spoke to Teagasc advisor John McCabe, who works in the Aurivo joint programme.

John said breeding must be based on knowing the EBI of each cow, recording milk, and not carrying over low-yielding cows.

“Achieving a place where you’ve got good fertility, good EBI, not having to bring in extra heifers to replace poor performers and infertility, that kind of thing, that’s where we’re going to get major gains over the next couple of years while we wait on the new research to become implementable and scalable.

"In time, we’ll start to see farm-level data coming in on individual cows, based on their methane produced on a certain day, and that will all add into an index for selecting better, more efficient animals. But we’re a while off that yet”.

"So, for now, I think the main aim of my work and all advisors’ work, and everyone who's involved in genetic gain in Ireland in dairy cows, is going to be trying to get the EBI figure up, and get the carbon figure up, the health up, get the fertility up, get the carcase traits of the calves up and, at the end of the day, this should improve profit, but really it’s going to improve the environmental efficiencies as well”.

He explained the EBI euro figure is an overall breeding Index for dairy cows and bulls in Ireland, comprising eight sub-indexes for milk production, fertility, calving, beef, maintenance, management, health, and carbon.

“Basically, the euro figure is how much extra profit will be expected from a certain cow over a lactation. So the higher the euro figure, the better in terms of profit, and now, as we progress through the years, higher-EBI cows are better in terms of environmental efficiencies as well”.

If farmers choose a higher figure than their own herd average for each sub-index, the strategy will deliver genetic gain.

Carbon sub-index

The carbon sub-index was introduced last year, and John clarified that it indicates the carbon efficiency of a cow or a bull.

“It’s quite cutting edge, propped up by really, really good data collection”, John said. He is confident that it will facilitate the selection of more carbon-efficient cows. And when the Bord Bia Sustainability Planner, currently under development, is rolled out, every farm will know its carbon emissions.

John explained that if cows are lighter, they will produce less methane for the same amount of milk solids. But one must look more widely than the characteristics of individual animals to capture total farm methane reduction.

“If we produce a cow that produces less methane, because she’s lighter, but if her bull calf or her beef-cross calf is hanging around for longer than average because the carcase isn’t ready, then the net effect will be that the farmer’s breeding decision for better methane isn’t actually resulting in a reduction in methane”.

John recommended sexed semen and high Dairy Beef Index beef bulls with Jersey-cross or Friesian cows, to produce early maturing beef calves with heavier carcases. He has observed significant improvements already. “You’re starting to see better beef calves coming off the dairy herd already, but we need to improve that. It is high on the agenda of a lot of dairy farmers”.

John also highlighted the value of a higher health sub-index, which will lead to healthier cows, more resistant to TB and other illnesses, with knock-on effects of lowering the replacement rate, improving productivity and fertility, all contributing to both increased profits and environmental improvement.

“As a general rule of thumb, we tend to have better survivability of these high-EBI cows versus average cows”, John said. Based on research at Moorpark, he explained that if one compares 20 high EBI replacements versus 20 average EBI replacements, 12 of the former will reach their fifth lactation, whereas only seven of the latter will do so.

“If you think about those five extra cows lasting into their fifth lactation, repeat that every year, taking the total net emissions from your farm, it’s going to be lower versus if you bring in an average or a poor group of heifers”.

John was of the view that dairy cow banding will not result in major changes in farmers' decision-making. “In reality, it’s not much of a change from what we’ve been talking about over the last ten years anyway. It’s higher percentages, higher fat and protein percentages, medium levels of milk, good fertility”.

Deirdre Glynn added: “Profit per lactation is greater, something like €2,500 for the elite cows, versus €1,600 for the average cows”. John agreed that as EBI increased over the past 20 years, so did profits.