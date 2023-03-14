74-acre farm in North Kerry already under offer

New to the market in North Kerry with Tralee-based agents McQuinn Property Services, a 74-acre farm is being sold in a choice of lots.

The property is currently in tillage and is close to the coastline and roughly equidistant between the towns of Ballybunion and Ballyheigue. Listowel is 20km to the east and Tralee 25km to the south.

The two main lots are naturally divided, each one just a few hundred metres from the other. Lot One consists of 50 acres of land in one compact block. Currently in stubble, it has water and electricity, with direct access off the public road, a central internal roadway and a derelict dwelling with outbuildings.

“About 30 acres of Lot One is very good ground,” says selling agent Éamonn McQuinn, “with some of it in need of reclamation.”

Lot Two is a 23.7-acre block of land with extensive road frontage. According to the selling agents, it is dry, level land which is currently in stubble but which can be put to a range of uses.

Lot Three is the overall property of 74 acres, with a derelict house and outbuildings. The central location in the plains of North Kerry is a good one and the land is versatile in nature.

With a price guide of €750,000 (€10k/acre), interest is very strong and there is already an offer on the entire holding.

“As would be expected in that location,” adds Éamonn, “in the heart of agricultural production in the county – whether dairy or tillage.”