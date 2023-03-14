71-acre Kildare farm with period home a rare temptation

For sale with Coonan Property in Maynooth, County Kildare is a substantial farm in the Shortgrass County that comes complete with a stunning period residence.

This holding will attract a range of potential suitors — from those wooed by the 71 acres of quality grassland to those who dream of owning an imposing historical home in a private setting.

“The majority of the land is very good quality free-draining land,” says selling agent Philp Byrne, who adds that a very small portion of it is in need of attention.

The drawing room of the period home at Newpark Donadea, Co Kildare.

The central setting of Newpark is just 10km southwest of Kilcock and the M4, 13km from Maynooth and 16km from Naas and the M7. The main residence is accessed via a long gravelled driveway and enjoys a very private, mature setting. The house dates from the 18th century and is in need of some modernisation. Amongst the range of period features in the interior of this listing building, there are full-height windows, high ceilings and feature hall windows providing light to the entire building.

Accommodation includes entrance porch, entrance hallway, sitting room and drawing room on the ground floor. On the first floor, a landing leads to four bedrooms (one with ensuite facilities) and a bathroom. Below ground floor, the semi-basement includes a dining room, kitchen and scullery, as well as a central hallway leading to the rear garden and the fully landscaped mature gardens that surround the house.

The interior of Newpark Donadea, Co Kildare.

The impressive range of outbuildings includes a garage, six stables, 3-bay hay barn, car port and stone-cut sheds in the Inner Yard. The Outer Yard contains a cattle shed in four sections, cattle crush handling facilities, a second cattle shed, a 3-bay detached machinery shed, another two 3-bay cattle feeding sheds with feed rails, a dungstead, standalone buildings throughout the yard and separate access from the public road.

According to Philip, there has been strong interest in the property so far – mostly from ‘hobby farming’ sources.

The asking price is €1,900,000. For what the entire package offers, it’s a very tempting prospect.