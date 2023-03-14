'Unfair and unjust to blame' farmers for illegal fires started by others

A farm organisation has said that farmers "must not become collateral damage" as action is called for discouraging illegal burning.

In discussing the recent fires across counties Cork and Kerry, Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association president Vincent Roddy pointed to the "enormous damage and cost of these fires for farmers in terms of fencing, loss of grazing and other related issues".

This has led to a "high level of stress", which has been added to by calls from "well-meaning environmentalists to target CAP payments".

Farm payments impacted

"This is unacceptable and akin to the owner of a car being banned from driving when their car, which was stolen, was involved in an accident," Mr Roddy said.

"Previously we have seen farm payments impacted by illegal fires where it was proven that farmers had nothing to do with the fire.

"On this basis it is vital that everyone thinks before they speak and not to fall into the trap of sensationalising events and blaming farmers for the actions of others.

"Instead, we should work together to ensure the proper management of the land and to promote sustainable farming practices."

Legitimate practice

With regard to illegal burning of land, the INHFA president said he was adamant that this "is not something we condone, but it is also vital that we call out the ongoing demonisation of genuine farmers who have nothing to do with these fires".

"While indiscriminate burning of land is illegal, we must also distinguish between that and controlled burning which is a recognised legitimate agricultural practice," he said.

"Controlled burning can only occur between September 1 and February 28 and involves clear guidelines with notification of the local authority, fire brigade, and the NPWS."

Stewards of the land

Mr Roddy added that "we must not forget that farmers are the stewards of the land and the environment".

"They have been managing the land for generations and have a deep understanding of the ecological systems at work," he said.

"It is unfair and unjust to blame them for the actions of others. We need to work together to promote responsible land management and support our farmers."

The Department of Agriculture said this month that a "significant number" of payments were affected as a result of detections of illegal burning during the 2022 fire seasons.

The department monitors fire activity throughout the main risk period, and there can be "severe consequences" where land is found to have been burned illegally.