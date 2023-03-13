Farmers to hold meeting on sheep sector crisis

All sheep farmers are invited to go along to the event and have their say on the current state of the sheep sector.
Sheep farmers have held protests in recent weeks urging the Government to provide financial support to the sector. 

Mon, 13 Mar, 2023 - 09:25
Kathleen O'Sullivan

A meeting for farmers to address issues affecting the sheep sector will be held later this month.

The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association is hosting the meeting on Tuesday, March 21, at the Bush Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon, at 8pm. 

Speakers on the evening include Oliver Crowe of C.C Agricultural Consultants; a representative of Bord Bia; and ICSA sheep chair Sean McNamara.

Rescue package

Mr McNamara said that he is inviting all sheep farmers to go along to the event and have their say on the current state of the sheep sector.

"As far as I am concerned the sector is in crisis, and we need to plot a way forward so sheep farming can have a future," he said.

The ICSA is currently campaigning for a €50m rescue package for the sheep sector, to be funded through the Brexit Adjustment Reserve fund. 

Mr McNamara said that "no sector is more deserving of assistance from this fund than the sheep sector". 

"This fund is there, it’s available, and the Government needs to do the right thing by sheep farmers and access this fund on their behalf," he added.

Sheep Improvement Scheme 

ICSA is also campaigning for additional funds to be channelled into the Sheep Improvement Scheme. 

"The current payment of €12 per ewe under this scheme is not fit for purpose," Mr McNamara said. 

"The payment needs to be raised to the more sustainable level of €35 per head which would include €5 per head for the correct presentation of wool." 

Mr McNamara said that it must be remembered that sustainability "is not just about the environment, it is about people too and their economic sustainability". 

"The two must go hand in hand but all too often all anyone wants to talk to us about is environmental sustainability," he said. 

"We are all actively engaging on that front but the economic sustainability of sheep farming also needs to be addressed if there is to be any future for the sector."

Sheep farmers protest outside Leinster House demanding financial assistance from Government

