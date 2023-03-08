Kieran Coughlan: The future direction for Irish farming toward 2030

Minister for Agriculture Charlie MacConologue speaking at the Joint Committee on Environment and Climate outlined the broad sphere in which agriculture is playing its part in meeting the 2030 climate targets.

Overall agriculture is set to see a 25% sectoral emissions cut which is hugely challenging and one which will see the sector change over the decade but we will get there. Updating the committee on the Climate Action Plan for 2023, the Minister highlighted that this year is focused on three key measures being input and addititives, husbandry practices, and diversification. Transformational changes and anything but business as usual are the order of the day per the Minister.

As such the expectation is that farming will be operating significantly differently at the end of this decade. Looking at the input and additives measures for 2023, the fertiliser register will come on stream later this year which will give greater visibility on compliance.

Over 5,100 TAMS grants were issued for Low Emmission Slurry Spreading equipment under the TAMS 2 scheme since 2015. For 2023, enhanced 60% grant available for trailing shoe low emission slurry spreading equipment, coupled with a reduction in allowable chemical fertiliser allowances for farmers and encouraging the adoption of protected urea will together reduce combine to result in a reduction in green house gas emissions.

The Acres scheme which has seen over 46,000 applicants will also see a vast cohort of farmers participate in climate actions. On the husbandry element of the 2023 plan, methane-mitigating breeding strategies including genotyping can improve the genetic profile of the national herd reducing the carbon footprint for beef and dairy.

Reducing the age of slaughter of cattle and the Suckler Carbon Efficiency program to improve the environmental sustainability and genetic merit of the sucker herd has been put in place with an allocation of €256m towards this over the coming 5 years. diversification, the tillage protein aid scheme, tillage incentive scheme and straw incorporation measures offer support to farmers operating in the tillage sector. The tillage support scheme saw an increase in 7% in the area under tillage reversing the long term trend of declining areas.

Separately support for Anaerobic Digestion, Organic, and forestry each of which are being supported by Government Policy also offer farmers a pathway for diversification. A national Bio-Methane strategy is expected to be published by quarter three.

The Government target is that 10% of the national gas requirement will be produced at farm level. Future investment will be targeted once the direction of travel becomes apparent from the strategy paper to be published in quarter three. The number of organic farmers is expected to increase substantially to 7,500. The solar capital grant scheme with a separate €90,000 ceiling and 60% grant rate offers another opportunity to farm families.

Minister McConologue Change isn’t easy and doesn’t happen overnight, and the role of Teagasc and private advisors cannot be underestimated. In answering questions the Minister reaffirmed that the Government's strategy is not to reduce the national herd but rather to reduce the emissions from the sector. Senator Roisin Garvey (Green Party) quizzed the Minister on a voluntary exit scheme for dairy farmers to exit dairying and move into a less carbon-intensive type of farming.

The Minister reminded the committed that the Dairy Food Vision group recommended such a scheme, and confirmed that it would be 2024 before any such a scheme would be introduced and that 2022 would be a reference year should such a scheme come into being to prevent any unintended consequences of farmers increasing herd sizes in expectation of participating in a reduction scheme. The Minister suggested that consultations with stakeholders and clarifications would be needed before such a scheme could be introduced.

Overall it’s clear that the target for agriculture has shifted squarely away from output as being the key goal, but that whatever activity is being carried on must fit within the new climate change driven parameters. For farmers, putting climate first and farm output second will take a quantum leap.

The link between output and income is visceral within their core. Farmers must first think what are the rules and parameters under which one can are operate? After that try to make the best you can of it