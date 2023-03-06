Criminal investigations into recent gorse fires underway

A number of live criminal investigations are underway in connection with recent gorse fires, according to Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage Malcolm Noonan.

Speaking in the Dáil last week, he linked these investigations to interruptions of those setting fires by National Parks and Wildlife Service ground patrols.

There were over 20 wildfires in the southwest of Ireland, burning more than 1,000 hectares, according to the European Forest Fire Information System. It is an offence to burn any vegetation growing on any land not cultivated from March 1 to August 31 under Section 40 of the Wildlife Act (1976).

On March 2, the Image of the Day from the EU's Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellites showed a fire raging on February 27 north of Schull, in West Cork.

The accompanying information said wildfires spread rapidly due to the dry weather conditions and strong winds, causing widespread concern among local communities, although no damage to property or infrastructure had been reported at the time.

Minister of State Noonan said there is deliberate starting of fires without concern for the consequences, and the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) works closely with the fire service, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, and An Garda Síochána, to investigate fires in national parks and reserves, protected sites, and the wider countryside.

Last week, the service deployed increased fire patrols, which included aerial monitoring.

"My staff are committed to finding solutions to the problem of these fires. I call on all stakeholders, including local communities, to work with us to find a way forward. Where evidence is forthcoming, appropriate enforcement under the Wildlife Acts or other legislation will be pursued".

"Overflights enable us to identify the seats of such fires and, as a consequence, pursue both criminal prosecutions under the Wildlife Acts and cross-compliance penalties with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine."

Minister of State Noonan thanked all fire and emergency service personnel who risked life and limb to tackle the fires and bring them under control. He said indiscriminate burning causes criminal damage to nature, water, property and people's health.

With the national parks and reserves covering 87,000 hectares, and about 14% of the State designated as a special area of conversation or a special protected area (much of this land is privately owned), it is not possible to provide a universal and visible presence as a deterrent on the ground, said the Minister.

"Trying to identify those who deliberately set fires in open areas without concern for the consequences can be challenging.

"The perpetrators of these acts are known in their communities. I ask that information be given in confidence to the NPWS or the Garda confidential line so that illegal and uncontrolled fires can be investigated".

"Nobody has the right to unilaterally declare that they are going to burn land indiscriminately. These acts fall into the category of socially unacceptable as they damage entire communities and, frankly, give all, including those who act responsibly, a bad name.

"It is that irresponsibility that is driving the extensive calls for a change in the law. In any event, it is probably timely to look again at the six-month period during which burning may take place, especially in light of changing climate and weather patterns, nesting and breeding habitats and international nature compliance obligations".

Minister of State Noonan was replying to a Dáil question from Green Party Waterford TD Marc Ó Cathasaigh, who said there were also fires on the Blackstairs and Comeragh Mountains.

"Controlled burning is legal, and many responsible landowners engage in the practice. What we saw last weekend was not controlled," said Deputy Ó Cathasaigh.

"We also need to talk about funding for farmers, because the fact is that this model is not working for sheep farmers either. It is the first thing they will tell you. They cannot make money on the wool. They make very little money on the sheep themselves and are forced into a system where they have to try to manage and control the landscape".

"They have the very skills, knowledge and experience we need to unlock to make these biodiversity-rich habitats functioning for carbon sequestration and water management. Let us engage with them and make sure the funding is acting in the right way."

Minister of State Noonan agreed, saying: "We need landowners on our land in uplands. Conservation grazing works, and it has an important role to play in nature restoration."

He said a review of wildlife legislation will look at how to improve wildlife crime deterrents and the enforceability of wildlife laws.