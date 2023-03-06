Transition cow management: A quick guide to a cow's most crucial six weeks

The term 'transition cow' is one that comes up often among industry insiders, but what does this really look like on farm, and what are the key considerations for managing cows at this stage?

When we talk about 'transition cows', we are referring to the three weeks immediately before and after calving when cows undergo significant changes in their metabolic state.

Getting conditions right during this period can set the cow up for the entire lactation cycle, so it's crucial to get it right.

A cow’s lactation should be thought of as a marathon, not a sprint to the finish line. In order to get a better understanding of what is involved in managing transition cows, it’s essential to break this down into two separate parts.

Three weeks pre-calving

A typical dry cow period is eight weeks long. Cows require this amount of time to prepare themselves for the lactation ahead.

For the moment, we will focus on the last three weeks of this time and the four keys areas to get right.

Dry matter intake

The cornerstone of all aspects of ruminant nutrition is dry matter intake. Cows three weeks from calving must maintain a consistent dry matter intake of 11–12kg daily. Cows can eat up to 13–15 kilograms of dry matter if the silage is of high-quality dry matter digestibility (DMD), i.e., 70 DMD and higher.

Offering ad-lib silage is not the correct approach to good transition cow management because the cows can potentially get too much energy in the diet and gain excess weight, which leads to a higher body condition score (BCS).

Ideally, dry cows should be offered average silage of 68 DMD to maintain a healthy BCS of 3.0–3.25. Any feeds that will be in the milking cow diet within the first three weeks of the lactation should also be fed three weeks prior to calving.

The introduction of small amounts of feed, such as rolled barley and soya, provides the cow with a source of starch and protein together.

These ingredients will be included in the majority of dairy nuts so you should speak to a nutritionist regarding levels of supplementations during the transition period.

Mineral content of silage

Get your silage tested for minerals. Knowing the mineral status of your silage can greatly help determine the issues that are likely to occur at the time of calving.

Silages with a high potassium content, greater than 2%, are more likely to cause milk fever or subclinical milk fever. Milk fever is the gateway disease and can lead to other metabolic issues, such as retained cleanings and ketosis, if not managed correctly during the transition cow period.

If grass silage is testing high in potassium, it is worth looking at the amount of magnesium in the dry cow mineral. An extra source of magnesium would potentially need to be fed in the three weeks before calving.

Another important trace element to look for on the silage analysis is selenium. Selenium is directly related to the cow’s immunity. If levels are too low, it can result in retained placentas.

Aim to feed a dry cow mineral that contains an organic form of selenium, such as Selplex. Vitamin E works hand in hand with selenium in preventing retained placentas, so it is vital that you speak to someone who understands the mineral labels on the pre-calving minerals.

Body condition score

Three weeks from calving is not enough time for a cow to change her body condition score, but it is important to know which category each cow falls under.

Over-conditioned cows are more likely to suffer from a metabolic disease during the post-calving period. Identify over-fat cows, i.e., those with a body condition score greater than 3.25, and monitor them closely.

Ideally, aim to calve cows in a BCS 3.0–3.25. Remove cows that are overly fat and aim to keep their diet consistent, only allowing enough energy to cover their maintenance requirements.

Three post-calving focus areas:

Negative energy balance;

Metabolic diseases;

Diet consistency.

Avoiding NEB

Avoiding negative energy balance (NEB) is a crucial part of the cow’s transition period.

Cows that go into negative energy balance can lose body condition quickly if their energy demands are not met and can put the cow at risk of Ketosis.

At this stage in lactation, a cow’s milk output will rise quicker than her dry matter intake, meaning the cows will be starting on the back foot. To prevent negative energy balance, aim to provide a high-energy diet.

For the first ten days post-calving, cows physically cannot eat enough to meet their energy demands. Post-calving electrolyte drinks work effectively in getting the cow up and running.

Offering a feed of 1–2kg of dairy nuts immediately post-calving in the calving pen, along with high-quality silage, gets the cow off to the correct start. Both these feeds will contain calcium.

The depressed dry matter intake of the cow post-calving will take up to 10 days before cows begin eating above 15 kilograms of dry matter.

After 10–12 days, the dry matter intake of the cow will gradually increase to 18–20kg DMI, depending on the production and body weight of the cow in question.

Metabolic diseases

The main metabolic diseases that occur during the transition period is Milk fever, Ketosis and retained placentas.

Clinical milk fever needs to be dealt with immediately. Offering a calcium bolus at the points of calving can help reduce the risk of milk fever.

Offering a digestible source of calcium in the milker’s diet, such as feed-grade limestone flour, can help overcome any subclinical cases of milk fever within 24 to 48 hours post-calving.

Subclinical milk fever can lead to retained placentas as cows fail to pass the placenta in under 12 hours post-calving.

Diet consistency

Maintaining a consistent diet for the first three weeks post-calving is crucial during the transition period. Offering dry matter intakes to match the cow’s production and energy demands must be a priority on all farms.

It is advisable to keep silage in the diet for at least three weeks post-calving in order to provide consistency to the rumen bugs. Feeding a second forage, such as maize silage or fodder beet, can be a great way of getting energy into the cow's diet post-calving.

Maize silage typically has a high dry matter of above 30% and a starch content above 30%. Maize silage fed at 12–15kg fresh weight, along with high-quality grass silage above 70 DMD, will help maintain correct energy levels in the cow’s diet.

As the dry matter intake rises, it is important to keep cows as full as possible with high-quality forage. Follow concentrate guidelines as outlined below, depending on the cow’s milk production and the grass that is available in the diet.

When no grass is available, it is advised to use a minimum of a 17% parlour nut, because grass silage generally has a protein content of less than 15%.

To encourage dry matter intake post-calving, keep the protein content of the cow’s total diet between 15.5–16% crude protein.