Additional supports for fruit and veg growers 'a matter of survival'

Additional supports are needed for fruit and vegetable producers to prevent shortages of fresh produce on supermarket shelves and to secure Ireland’s market, Fine Gael senator Regina Doherty has said.

At this stage, "it is quite literally a matter of survival" of the industry, Ms Doherty warned.

"If you’ve been to any Irish supermarket recently, you’ll know that fresh produce is in short supply," she said.

"Shoppers in the UK are facing empty supermarket shelves. Three of the largest British supermarket chains have introduced rations on produce including tomatoes, cucumbers, and peppers, in an attempt to combat the shortages.

"This problem is not unique to our neighbours. If we don’t smarten up and soon, Ireland could easily go the same way."

Ms Doherty cautioned that there "is not a single commercial grower of peppers active in this country".

"We had one up until recently, but they have pulled out. It’s just not viable for them anymore," she continued.

"Energy costs are hitting growers hard, and as a result of the pressures brought about by Putin’s war in Ukraine, the Horticulture Exceptional Payment Scheme was introduced last year as a support measure provided in the form of a once-off payment to certain growers. However, while it is a welcome step, it doesn’t go far enough."

She said that more needs to be done to support horticultural growers in the sectors most at risk: commercial growers of mushrooms, field vegetables, apples, and high-wire crops.

"I’m aware of a number of supports for producer organisations and a capital investment scheme for horticulture that is helpful to the sector, but growers are asking for additional supports in light of this current extreme pressure, which is now very evident to consumers too," Ms Doherty added.