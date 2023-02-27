Farmers called on to hold back lambs from factories with protest planned for Dublin

Sheep farmers are being called on to hold back lambs from factories tomorrow (Tuesday) on the day of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association's protest.
ICSA sheep chair Sean McNamara said the focus of the protest will be the "lack of support from the Government" for the sector, "but we are also clear that factories cannot be absolved of blame".
"The dairy, beef, and pig sectors all received emergency packages in recent years due to market difficulties and the sheep sector should not be treated differently," Mr McNamara said.
"Instead, we are asking farmers to come to Dublin for our protest outside Dáil Eireann and the Department of Agriculture on Kildare Street; commencing at noon until 3pm."
Sheep farmers are "at their wits' end, they are crying out for help but nobody is listening", according to Mr McNamara.
"We need the minister to take this seriously and engage on the need for an emergency package.
"We are also insisting that the mediocre €12 per ewe Sheep Improvement Scheme is not fit for purpose and we need this substantially upgraded."