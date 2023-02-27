Farmers called on to hold back lambs from factories with protest planned for Dublin

Farmers will protest outside the Dáil and Department of Agriculture on Tuesday. 
Farmers called on to hold back lambs from factories with protest planned for Dublin

Sheep farmers are "at their wits' end, they are crying out for help but nobody is listening", according to Mr McNamara.

Mon, 27 Feb, 2023 - 11:35
Kathleen O'Sullivan

Sheep farmers are being called on to hold back lambs from factories tomorrow (Tuesday) on the day of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association's protest.

ICSA sheep chair Sean McNamara said the focus of the protest will be the "lack of support from the Government" for the sector, "but we are also clear that factories cannot be absolved of blame".

"The dairy, beef, and pig sectors all received emergency packages in recent years due to market difficulties and the sheep sector should not be treated differently," Mr McNamara said. 

"We also want farmers to send a signal to factories that relentless price cutting is not acceptable. So please do not supply lambs tomorrow as a gesture of support for what we are trying to achieve."

"Instead, we are asking farmers to come to Dublin for our protest outside Dáil Eireann and the Department of Agriculture on Kildare Street; commencing at noon until 3pm."

Sheep farmers are "at their wits' end, they are crying out for help but nobody is listening", according to Mr McNamara.

"We need the minister to take this seriously and engage on the need for an emergency package.

"We are also insisting that the mediocre €12 per ewe Sheep Improvement Scheme is not fit for purpose and we need this substantially upgraded."

Read More

Sheep farmers 'at their wits' end' as protest is planned for Dublin next week

More in this section

Flocking together Sheep farmers 'at their wits' end' as protest is planned for Dublin next week
Cows being fed fodder housed in winter, Roscommon, Ireland. Opportunity must be seized to 'embed Ireland as a leading supplier' of beef to Chinese market
Suspension of Brazilian beef to China puts Irish beef 'in a very strong position' Suspension of Brazilian beef to China puts Irish beef 'in a very strong position'
#Farming - Beef and Sheep
<p>The increase in pig price can be attributed to a tightening of supplies and market demand, the IFA said, which is good news for farmers.</p>

Pig farmers 'breathing a small sigh of relief' following price increase

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
IE Logo
Farming Calendar

SPECIAL REPORTS

Biodiversity & Agriculture

Read here

Fertliser & Lime

Read here

Animal Health

Read here

Hemp Farming

Read here

Artifical Insemination

Read here

Fertiliser & Lime

Read here
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd