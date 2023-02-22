Horticultural crops in danger of further decline if support is not put in place, IFA warns

"It’s clear from the current shortages of vegetables from Spain and Holland that retailers cannot rely on imported produce."
Horticultural crops in danger of further decline if support is not put in place, IFA warns

Without retail and Government intervention, the IFA said there will be more horticulture growers exiting food production and intermittent shortage of food supply.

Wed, 22 Feb, 2023 - 17:04
Kathleen O'Sullivan

Horticultural crops are in danger of further decline if changes are not made and support is not put in place, the Irish Farmers' Association has warned. 

There are shortages of horticulture food crops such as tomatoes and cucumbers on Irish shop shelves due to bad weather conditions in Europe. 

Highlighting the need to support more domestic fruit and vegetable growing, IFA field vegetable and protected crops committee chair Martin Flynn said that the current shortages are a "result of soaring input costs and of the imbalance of power in the food supply chain".

"This week marks one year on from the invasion of Ukraine. There is still huge concern around the outlook and the cost of input materials and energy costs," Mr Flynn said. 

"The price of gas is still four times higher compared to the average of the previous decade. 

"The Horticulture Exceptional Payment Scheme did alleviate some pressure for certain horticultural sectors last year and this support must be put in place again this year."

The increased costs of growing all horticulture crops, compounded by the price pressure from food buyers, means that there is no room to account for events such as weather or input cost spikes, Mr Flynn said.

"High energy prices have meant that growers cannot afford to heat glass in our sector for early crops. We are tired of hearing from Government that more Irish produce is required when we simply cannot afford to expand the shoulders of our season," he said.

'Imbalance of power'

The "imbalance of power" in favour of main retailers has "driven margins for growers so tight that it's inevitable the current shortages will become more common in the future", Mr Flynn cautioned.

"We welcome the progress of the food chain bill through the Oireachtas, but on its own, it will not be enough to safeguard the supply of fresh fruit and vegetables," he said.

"It’s clear from the current shortages of vegetables from Spain and Holland that retailers cannot rely on imported produce. The first step that retailers must undertake is to listen to their grower suppliers of Irish produce."

Without retail and Government intervention, the IFA said there will be more horticulture growers exiting food production and intermittent shortage of food supply.

Read More

Shortage of fruit and vegetables 'a wake-up call' on impact of climate change

More in this section

Cap of 35% for Tirlán fixed milk price schemes Cap of 35% for Tirlán fixed milk price schemes
EU-funded 'Grass Ceiling' project aims to boost women-led innovation in farming EU-funded 'Grass Ceiling' project aims to boost women-led innovation in farming
Sheep farmers call for support as sector is 'at risk' Sheep farmers call for support as sector is 'at risk'
#Farming - Agribusiness
<p>Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has said that he is conscious that the introduction of banding is a "new and significant additional requirement for dairy farmers".</p>

Nitrates banding options for dairy farmers announced

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
IE Logo
Farming Calendar

SPECIAL REPORTS

Biodiversity & Agriculture

Read here

Fertliser & Lime

Read here

Animal Health

Read here

Hemp Farming

Read here

Artifical Insemination

Read here

Fertiliser & Lime

Read here
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd