Herd notes: Setting up a strategy for swingeing milk price cuts

There is a great degree of frustration in dairy farms over the last few weeks as significant drop in milk price have been announced, and the prospects of further drops are being suggested for the coming months.

It is shocking that when milk price is on the way up, they drop small cent per month crumbs in terms of uplifts, but can easily slap a six cents per litre cut in one go.

UK milk suppliers already know their March milk price, while their January price only dropped by the equivalent of a cent a litre (0.86ppl).

Their February milk price is down by a further three cents a litre (2.65ppl), while March will see a further 2.9c/l (2.5ppl) drop. All told, they will have significantly less of a price drop than Irish producers for the first quarter of 2023.

I know their domestic market is bigger and all the other excuses that are rolled out, but who sells a product without knowing its price for up to six weeks later. All of the risk lies with the hard-working producer.

Milk production in the first months of the year

Given what I have said above, it is so important to get as much milk as possible out of cows when the milk price is at its highest for the year - which will be over the next few months.

Obviously, in our production system, in Ireland, producing as much milk from grazed grass must be the aim of all producers.

What must also be accepted is that one system will not suit all farms. Milk production systems must be based on cow type, land type, land availability, labour and all the other variables we encounter, such as rainfall, water supply, etc.

Regardless of where in the world you produce milk, the aim must be to produce it as cost-effectively and efficiently as possible. Grass must play a major role in any systems being implemented in Ireland.

The best milk producers that I work with are excellent grassland managers who also have an appreciation of how to fill the energy deficits with strategic feeding of their herd indoors by complementing grazed grass with quality forages and concentrates. An over-focus on cutting costs too much should be avoided.

Calving time - a risky period for a cow

As we head towards March, most are far beyond halfway in their calving, and grass is very much part of the diet. Statistically, the month around calving is the highest risk period in the life of an Irish dairy cow.

Of the dairy cows that die on farms each year, one in four of them die in the month immediately around their calving date.

The root cause of these losses are metabolic disorders, such as Milk Fever, Retained Foetal Membranes, Ketosis and Displaced Abomasum. Add in Mastitis, and the cow has a lot to deal with post-calving.

I covered held cleanings and milk fever in the past few weeks, but the other issues are very much at play this spring too.

Ketosis

Where Ketosis is an issue, the silage in the yard is likely to be the culprit. With Ketosis, the cow is not being supplied with enough energy and perhaps excessive protein, and as a result, she begins to rapidly deplete her body reserves of fat.

This causes the level of ketones to spike in her blood system, and they act like a poison, ultimately reducing liver function. This is a Negative Energy Balance.

If silage is of poor quality, is wet and poorly preserved, then the cow can’t consume enough of it to do what she is genetically designed to do.

Higher-yielding cows will, in turn, continue to try and milk to their detriment of themselves. So, producing good quality silage is the number one way to alleviate the levels of ketosis, along with supplying the required amount of energy to the cow, particularly in the first 30-50 days post-calving.

The tell-tale sign that Ketosis is likely to be an issue is when cows can visibly be seen losing condition rapidly and finding them thrown down and appearing very lethargic.

The best indicator that it is going to become a potential problem is when excessively low milk proteins are seen in both the whole herd and in individual cows. It is worth mentioning that, high protein dropping fast is far worse than low protein rising slowly.

Displaced Abomasum (DAs)

Displaced Abomasums have become a bigger issue around the country over the last two decades. They usually occur in the first seven to ten days after calving, which is no coincidence.

They are associated with abrupt changes to the diet, such as moving from a dry cow diet to a milking one.

It seems to be more prevalent in herds that introduce concentrates too quickly to fresh cows in the parlour and also where cows are put to lush grass quickly after calving with no physical fibre available.

One way to help reduce DAs is to feed an appropriately balanced amount of concentrates in the dry cow diet to prepare the rumen bugs for lactation and an increased plain of nutrition.

This strategy will not put excessive condition on cow or calf once the diet is balanced correctly with the aid of the appropriate type and quantity of silage or the addition of straw to the diet.

Chop length of forage is also a suggested contributory factor in DAs, with plenty of evidence to suggest that incidences are reduced where bale silage, wagon silage or straw are being fed to fresh cows.

Grazing management

Getting cows to grass is a priority for producers at the moment. Covers need to be grazed off so that slurry can be applied.

Grazing targets must be met where possible so that the second rotation can commence at the appropriate date to maximise the tonnes of dry matter utilised for the whole of the 2023 grazing season.

The current mild spell is very positive for growth, and at this point, swards will benefit from a kickstart of some nitrogen.

With the issues mentioned above in mind, it is important, in my view, that cows are not without food for too long each morning before going to grass and fresh cows are not forced to work too hard at cleaning out paddocks in the first round.

Calf health

As a knock-on from issues for the cow around calving, the calf may also be compromised in its early life. Poor silage and an inappropriate dry cow feeding strategy can result in insufficient volumes and poorer quality colostrum for the first feed.

This will reduce antibody transfer and leave the calf more prone to sickness in its first few weeks and beyond. Quality protein in the dry cow diet and a quality mineral will enhance colostrum quality and volume.