Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist

Your weekly reminder of the things that should be at the top of your farm to-do list. Published every Monday on Irish Examiner Farming.
Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist

Have grazing targets set for getting around the farm, advises Brian.

Mon, 20 Feb, 2023 - 06:08

Monday, February 20 - Sunday, February 26

All Stock

  • Have grazing targets set for getting around the farm, but don’t get obsessed pushing cows to grass if it means that you don’t achieve sufficient energy intakes to support their performance targets. It is still a long way to the start of the second round.
  • Have a look into water troughs ahead of cattle and clean them out where necessary.
  • Slurry application. When applying, take care not to spread heavy volumes on advanced grass swards as it will result in low utilisation at grazing.
  • A fertiliser application plan needs to be put in place. Many have no fertiliser out, plan to get it out ASAP as ground will react well to it as the days are getting longer and growth will be improving. Soil temperatures are well above 5 degrees, with some recording close to nine degrees.

Dairy

  • Driving intake should be a priority to boost milk and fertility performance in fresh cows. Supply fresh cows with the best quality forage you have on the farm and balance with a sufficient volume of an appropriate concentrate.
  • Introduce cows slowly to grass and increase allocations each day for a week before leaving them out between the morning and evening milking.

Sucklers

  • Don’t forget the Magnesium bucket for cows and calves when they do go to grass. 1 bucket per 20 cows is the recommended rate.
  • If turning cows and calves out to grass soon, then continue to monitor calves suckling. Try to put them into a field with plenty of shelter for the first few days and nights.
  • Continue to feed dry cows with the appropriate dry cow mineral and keep an eye that they are not getting over-conditioned as those left to calve will be much longer dry.

Compiled by Brian Reidy, an independent ruminant nutritionist at Premier Farm Nutrition.

More in this section

Freshly processed milk Drop in Dairygold milk price
Excitement builds ahead of International Sheepdog Trials in Wicklow later this year  Excitement builds ahead of International Sheepdog Trials in Wicklow later this year 
An unrecognizable farmer walking down the field in his rubber boots Future of farming to be focus of Fine Gael conference next week
#Farming - Dairy#Farming - Beef and Sheep#Farming Columnist - Brian Reidy
<p>This decision was taken in view of current dairy market performance.</p>

4c per litre cut to Carbery milk price

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
IE Logo
Farming Calendar

SPECIAL REPORTS

Biodiversity & Agriculture

Read here

Fertliser & Lime

Read here

Animal Health

Read here

Hemp Farming

Read here

Artifical Insemination

Read here

Fertiliser & Lime

Read here
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.233 s