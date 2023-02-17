4c per litre cut to Carbery milk price

It is the latest to announce a drop in milk price being paid for January supplies.
4c per litre cut to Carbery milk price

This decision was taken in view of current dairy market performance.

Fri, 17 Feb, 2023 - 17:09
Kathleen O'Sullivan

Carbery has announced that it has reduced its milk price for January supplies by 4c per litre.

If this decision is replicated across the four West Cork co-ops - Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh, and Lisavaird - this will result in an average price for January of 52.8c per litre, inclusive of Vat, and 0.5c per litre somatic cell count bonus.

This decision was taken in view of current dairy market performance and Carbery will continue to monitor global markets closely, a spokesperson said.

Dairygold also announced on Friday a drop in its January milk price. 

It has reduced its quoted milk price by 6c per litre to 52c per litre, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, inclusive of sustainability and quality bonuses and Vat.

In addition, Dairygold said that the January early calving bonus of 3.15c per litre including Vat will be paid on milk supplied in January in accordance with milk quality criteria.

Therefore, milk supplied in January that qualifies for the early calving bonus will have a quoted milk price of 55.15c per litre.

The January milk price equates to an average January farm gate milk price of 64.2c per litre, based on average January milk solids, achieved by Dairygold milk suppliers.

The price for January based on EU standard constituents of 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat is 56.7c per litre.

6c per litre cuts

Meanwhile, Lakeland Dairies was the first processor to announce a 6c cut to milk price for January supplies.

In the Republic of Ireland, Lakeland has reduced the milk price by 6c per litre to 52.85c inclusive of Vat, for milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

The January price includes an input support payment of 1.5c per litre, inclusive of Vat, for all suppliers.

In Northern Ireland, Lakeland has reduced the milk price by 5p per litre to 42.5p per litre.

The January price includes a supplementary input support payment of 1.5p per litre.

Meanwhile, the Kerry Group base price for January milk is 50c per litre (Vat included) at 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, a drop from the base price of 56c per litre for December milk supplies.

For January milk, the price is 54.76c per litre (Vat included) at EU standard constituents 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat.

Based on Kerry’s average milk solids for January, the milk price return inclusive of Vat and bonuses is 58.84c per litre.

Read More

Drop in Dairygold milk price

More in this section

Excitement builds ahead of International Sheepdog Trials in Wicklow later this year  Excitement builds ahead of International Sheepdog Trials in Wicklow later this year 
An unrecognizable farmer walking down the field in his rubber boots Future of farming to be focus of Fine Gael conference next week
Herd of Friesian cattle Nitrogen and phosphorus statements for 2022 online now
#Farming - Dairy#Farming - Agribusiness
<p>Weakened dairy market conditions will continue to impact milk price over the coming months, a Dairygold spokesperson said.</p>

Drop in Dairygold milk price

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
IE Logo
Farming Calendar

SPECIAL REPORTS

Biodiversity & Agriculture

Read here

Fertliser & Lime

Read here

Animal Health

Read here

Hemp Farming

Read here

Artifical Insemination

Read here

Fertiliser & Lime

Read here
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.235 s