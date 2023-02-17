4c per litre cut to Carbery milk price

Carbery has announced that it has reduced its milk price for January supplies by 4c per litre.

If this decision is replicated across the four West Cork co-ops - Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh, and Lisavaird - this will result in an average price for January of 52.8c per litre, inclusive of Vat, and 0.5c per litre somatic cell count bonus.

This decision was taken in view of current dairy market performance and Carbery will continue to monitor global markets closely, a spokesperson said.

Dairygold also announced on Friday a drop in its January milk price.

It has reduced its quoted milk price by 6c per litre to 52c per litre, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, inclusive of sustainability and quality bonuses and Vat.

In addition, Dairygold said that the January early calving bonus of 3.15c per litre including Vat will be paid on milk supplied in January in accordance with milk quality criteria.

Therefore, milk supplied in January that qualifies for the early calving bonus will have a quoted milk price of 55.15c per litre.

The January milk price equates to an average January farm gate milk price of 64.2c per litre, based on average January milk solids, achieved by Dairygold milk suppliers.

The price for January based on EU standard constituents of 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat is 56.7c per litre.

6c per litre cuts

Meanwhile, Lakeland Dairies was the first processor to announce a 6c cut to milk price for January supplies.

In the Republic of Ireland, Lakeland has reduced the milk price by 6c per litre to 52.85c inclusive of Vat, for milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

The January price includes an input support payment of 1.5c per litre, inclusive of Vat, for all suppliers.

In Northern Ireland, Lakeland has reduced the milk price by 5p per litre to 42.5p per litre.

The January price includes a supplementary input support payment of 1.5p per litre.

Meanwhile, the Kerry Group base price for January milk is 50c per litre (Vat included) at 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, a drop from the base price of 56c per litre for December milk supplies.

For January milk, the price is 54.76c per litre (Vat included) at EU standard constituents 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat.

Based on Kerry’s average milk solids for January, the milk price return inclusive of Vat and bonuses is 58.84c per litre.