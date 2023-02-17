Excitement builds ahead of International Sheepdog Trials in Wicklow later this year 

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine will part sponsor the 2023 International Sheepdog Trials.

The trials will take place in Blessington, Co Wicklow on September 8th 9th, and 10th, and will see dogs and their handlers from Ireland, Scotland, Wales and England compete with some 190 sheepdogs taking part.

The event is co-sponsored by the department and LEADER.

The event will see Co Wicklow being host for the first time in its history.

The international trials are held annually on a rotation basis in England, Ireland, Scotland, and Wales, therefore Ireland only acts as host every four years.

Importance of sheepdog trials

Commenting on his department’s sponsorship of the event, Mr McConalogue said: "As a young farmer growing up in Donegal, I trialled sheepdogs and, indeed, trained sheepdogs for farmers in the locality.

"I know first-hand the importance of the sheepdog trails to not only farmers, but also to the local economy.

"I am thrilled to see the 2023 International Sheepdog Trials coming to Blessington, Co Wicklow in September and my department is delighted to help support the running of the event."

Some of the best dogs and their handlers will descend on Blessington for three days, and Mr McConalogue said that he encourages anyone with an interest in trialling to put the dates in their diary now.

Pat Murphy, national president of the Sheepdog Society and Moe, Evelyn Murray rural development officer of the LEADER development programme, Minister Charlie McConalogue, and Eamonn Connell, chairman of the organising committee and Spot.

Chair of the Wicklow Sheep Dog trials Eamonn Connell said that the committee is "exceptionally proud to be taking on bringing this event to the garden county this year".

"The Irish Sheep Dog Society has been actively working with and for the promotion of sheepdogs since 1906 and with the first Irish international trial only being held in Thurles racecourse in 1997, seeing this event come to Co Wicklow in 2023 is indeed a huge honour and the excitement in the committee is indeed infectious," Mr Connell said.

"We are a community-led voluntary committee and while the task we are undertaking is certainly challenging, we are fully committed to making this an event not to be missed in this year’s calendar.

"The competition trials will obviously be very much centred around showcasing the agility and intelligence of the sheepdog, but equally the essence of the show in 2023 is community and family-focused, with plenty on offer to see and do."