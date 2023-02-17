Future of farming to be focus of Fine Gael conference next week

The future of farming and rural communities will be the focus of a conference hosted by Fine Gael in Co Galway next week.

The Fine Gael National Agriculture, Food and Rural Development (NAFRD) forum will hold a regional conference on Thursday, February 23, at 8pm in the Ard Rí Hotel in Tuam.

The event will feature politicians and speakers in the areas of rural development, agriculture, food production, climate, and rural employment including Ministers Heather Humphreys and Martin Heydon, MEP Maria Walsh, owner of The Foods of Athenry Siobhan Lawless, and Aurivo Livestock Mart manager Stephen Hannon.

Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys said that there has never been a more important time to be discussing issues around the future and sustainability of Ireland's farming sector.

"This conference will bring a range of different voices to the table as we discuss how we can work together to continue to deliver for rural Ireland," Ms Humphreys added.

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Martin Heydon said that agriculture is "at the heart of rural communities across western counties".

"Driven primally by suckler and sheep farms, it is critical to supporting employment and preserving a unique landscape," he said.

"Fine Gael is committed to delivering for farmers and rural Ireland.

"This conference is an important opportunity to hear from them and local businesses on improving farm incomes and developing new income streams while also addressing environmental priorities and social issues like generation renewal."

Wellies on the ground

Midlands North West MEP Maria Walsh said that the conference is "about us working together, encouraging young women and men to look seriously at the agri and rural sector as a career choice, and ensuring that we keep our small villages and communities alive".

"We need to explore the future of farming from a social perspective and it is crucial that we hear from those with wellies on the ground, so we can best represent the present and future development of farming, with their ideas and solutions driving this important sector," Ms Walsh said.

She added that in line with the future of farming focus, diversification will be one of the key themes of the conference.

"I want to deliver access to funding for female farmers who are already working in the sector and offering farm relief. The latest development in TAMS grants for women is just one step to a more equal sector," Ms Walsh said.

She said that there is "a very real need" for farm relief workers in Ireland, and said she believes there are important opportunities to be explored in this regard.

"I think we can work with ATU and other colleges in the region, as well as with agriculture science students in our secondary schools, to break the barriers and promote the role of relief workers to support the agri sector."