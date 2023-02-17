Nitrogen and phosphorus statements for 2022 online now

Cattle-only nitrogen and phosphorus statements for 2022 are now available online.

The statements for the period January 1 to December 31 can be found on agfood.ie.

The Department of Agriculture is also reminding farmers that nitrates derogation 2023 is open for applications.

The closing date for applications is March 31, 2023.

Farmers who applied for a derogation in 2022 are reminded they must submit fertiliser accounts for 2022 by the closing date of March 31.

The derogation allows farmers to farm at higher stocking rates, subject to certain conditions designed to protect the environment and meet the requirements of the Nitrates Directive.

The department said that nitrogen and phosphorus statements are particularly useful to allow farmers plan for the remainder of the year to ensure compliance with the limits set in the nitrates regulations, thus avoiding penalties for breaching the limits of 170kg of organic nitrogen per hectare or the limit of 250kg of organic nitrogen per hectare for those who hold an approved derogation.

The maximum stocking rate permitted for commonage is 50kg organic nitrogen per hectare with no chemical nitrogen permitted.

Measures that farmers can take to avoid exceeding the nitrates limits include reducing livestock numbers; renting additional land; and exporting enough slurry/farmyard manure and declaring the movement online.