MEPs call for long-term EU fertiliser strategy

MEPs have called for a long-term EU fertiliser strategy and a long-term soil nutrient strategy by June this year.

In a resolution approved on Thursday MEPs made the call, and they have urged the European Commission to ensure the supply of fertilisers, take action to bring down prices, and increase the EU’s strategic autonomy in fertilisers.

They note that Russian gas, used in the production of fertilisers, contributes to financing the war in Ukraine and called, therefore, "for sufficient resources to be allocated as soon as possible to end dependence on this gas".

MEPs also said that being self-sufficient on mineral fertilisers "is not realistic" in the medium term and that raw materials used to produce fertilisers often come from autocratic regimes.

The EU should "not replace one dependency with another" and must increase its strategic autonomy in fertilisers, they said.

Measures

As a short-term measure to increase the availability of fertilisers for farmers and stabilise prices, MEPs have proposed using part of the agricultural 2023 budget to provide immediate assistance to farmers and to extend the temporary suspension of import duties to all mineral fertilisers apart from those coming from Russia and Belarus.

They also called on the commission to look into a joint purchase mechanism for fertilisers at EU level and how bottlenecks in the market for fertilisers can be reduced.

In the long term, MEPs have recommended accelerating the decarbonising process and using fossil-free and recycled nutrients to produce fertilisers.

MEP Colm Markey has said that "multiple solutions" are needed for the short and long term.

"Replacement and complementation of mineral fertiliser by nutrients from organic source and temporary lifting of anti-dumping measures for foreign imports should be in the toolbox," he said.

"We also need better functioning, transparent fertiliser markets. There is also a growing need to increase financial support under the CAP for farmers suffering from increased costs."

He added that securing the supply of fertilisers means driving down food prices.

Following the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the prices of fertilisers and energy increased sharply, having an impact on the cost of food.

123% increase in fertiliser price

Latest CSO data shows that fertiliser prices in Ireland increased by nearly 123% in 2022 compared to 2021.

On Thursday, Irish Farmers' Association president Tim Cullinan called on merchants and co-ops to "pass on the significant reductions in global fertiliser prices to farmers".

"We have seen a sustained significant drop in the price of natural gas since September 2022. The spike in natural gas prices was referenced as the main driver of increased fertiliser prices last year," Mr Cullinan said.

"Therefore, we should now be seeing a significant reduction in fertiliser prices in line with what is happening with gas - but that’s not happening."

He said that it is time "to stop the profiteering" and for prices for farmers to be reduced.

"Fertiliser companies made huge profits due to rising markets in 2022, they need to lead the price down in 2023 instead of looking for another windfall," he continued.

"Many sectors of Irish agriculture struggled in 2022 with the cost of inputs, we cannot let this happen again in 2023."