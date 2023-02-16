'Irresponsible' to lack all-island approach to new vet meds and fertiliser rules

A 32-county approach "is far better for all aspects of food production", and no more so than in the sale of veterinary medicines and fertiliser, a TD has said.

The Veterinary Medicinal Products, Medicated Feed and Fertilisers Regulation Bill 2023 is being debated this week with TDs raising various concerns, including the lack of an all-island approach, farmer data collection and retention, and administrative burdens.

The bill provides for the introduction of the new national veterinary prescription system, and the collection and use of the data collected, and provides for restrictions on those who may issue a veterinary prescription to ensure only registered veterinary practitioners do so.

It also provides for the establishment of a fertiliser economic operator's register and a fertiliser end-user register. A national fertiliser database will be set up, which will encompass the registration of fertiliser economic operators and end users.

Cross-border trade

Alan Kelly of the Labour Party said he believes that the vast majority of farmers will comply with what is set out in the bill - "but it would be naive not to assume that a small number would avail of loopholes or simply cross the border to ensure they will have access to fertiliser".

"The same applies to the purchase of veterinary medicines. The absence of an all-island approach to the sale and purchase of veterinary medicines is likely to lead to the emergence of a sort of black market, where people can cross the border and buy a greater range of medicines at a lower cost as a result of the measures we are happily introducing, due to the fact that the same does not apply in the other jurisdiction."

He said that cost is "at the heart of some of the issues in the bill".

"There is no doubt antimicrobial resistance is a serious issue that we must tackle," he said.

"However, there is no escaping the fact that limiting the ability to prescribe medicines solely to veterinarians will reduce competition and the choice of medicines available and, ultimately, no matter what we say, lead to higher costs for farmers.

"What will happen in that case is that again, unfortunately, people will cross the border.

"It is irresponsible that there is no mechanism to prevent this from happening.

"The implications of having medicines from a different regulatory regime used on the livestock that produces our food on which we thrive and export is obvious. It poses a serious threat to our food quality standards."

Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill said that he is "strongly of the view" that a 32-county approach is "far better for all aspects of food production, no more so than in the sale of veterinary medicines and fertiliser".

Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy also said that in the absence of an all-island approach, "there are clear concerns as to how measures will be effective, particularly in border communities".

"It is very possible that a farmer's nearest merchant is actually just across the road but happens to be in a different county and different jurisdiction," Mr Carthy said.

Greater choice and control

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said that the national veterinary prescription system has the potential to provide local, national, and international benefits across the sector.

He said that it will provide "greater choice and control" to farmers on where they purchase their medications.

"It will help to develop the sustainability of the food-producing farming community. The data will assist policymakers in identifying alternative medicinal options and practices from a farming perspective through detailing good farming and prescribing practices," he said.

"Its introduction will simplify and reduce administrative burdens by digitalising cumbersome and labour-intensive manual prescription and dispensing processes.

"It will provide assurances to international trading partners that Ireland is at the forefront of safe food production with the highest level of regulation on the supply and use of medications in its food-producing animal population.

"It will aid Ireland with its EU regulatory veterinary medicinal products usage data submission commitments under the EU regulation and will also help with efficiently directing limited department and other national resources when scheduling inspections or introducing national programmes."

Mr McConalogue said that he is "committed to ensuring a competitive marketplace" for the supply of all veterinary medicines, and a continuation of the current routes of supply into the future.

"The importance of competition in the marketplace and protecting the choice of the farmer in where [they] purchase antiparasitic veterinary medicines is central to the work of my department."

Future policy interventions

With the national fertiliser database, the recording of fertiliser sales data at farm level will facilitate traceability and monitoring of quantities and types of fertiliser used over time, the minister said.

"Farmers can use this data to demonstrate compliance with any future voluntary industry sustainability or quality assurance initiatives," he explained.

"The data captured in the database will provide a solid basis for future policy interventions to support our environment and climate ambitions.

"It will assist farmers in improving nutrient use efficiency on their farms, thereby contributing to the key targets on fertiliser use under the Climate Action Plan, and will facilitate improved compliance with nitrogen and phosphorous limits."

Data from the database will also facilitate regulatory controls by the department under Ireland’s Nitrates Action Programme, nitrates derogation, and the eco-scheme liming and reduced fertiliser options under Ireland’s CAP Strategic Plan, he added.

"In time, checks that previously involved examining paper records supplied by farmers will be completed using information from the database," Mr McConalogue continued.

"This will significantly reduce the administrative burden that would otherwise be placed on farmers.

"Establishing the database will also meet a commitment that Ireland made during negotiations with the European Commission to secure the current extension to Ireland’s nitrates derogation.

"At this stage, all EU member states availing of a nitrates derogation have set up, or are in the process of setting up, a national fertiliser database."

Reliance on chemical fertilisers

Speaking on the bill, Social Democrats TD Holly Cairns said that the regulation of fertilisers is an oppportunity for the industry "to think about our reliance on industrial imported chemical fertilisers".

"This time last year, farmers were facing inconsistent price increases, with international restrictions on nitrates, and that was before the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine," Ms Cairns said.

"There is an urgent need to end our dependence on chemical fertiliser. It represents the type of intensive farming that is forcing farmers to do more and more for less and less.

"Sustainable agriculture needs to mean practices that can be maintained using natural approaches that use the strengths of our soil and climate rather than working against them and leaving farmers reliant on these imported elements, the price of which we cannot control."

She said that if this is not truly addressed now, "we are blatantly leaving it to the next generation to do it".

"The longer we leave it, the harder it will get," she added.