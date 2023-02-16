'There are huge challenges coming on emissions'

A dairy farmer, a former farm organisation leader, and now a Fianna Fáil TD, Jackie Cahill has experienced the peaks and troughs of the agriculture industry over the last few decades.

And while some very big challenges lie ahead, his confidence remains unwavering that the industry can meet them.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Mr Cahill said that he remains optimistic that environmental targets set out for the sector can be achieved and done so without the introduction of measures like voluntary cow number reduction schemes; and that Fianna Fáil will secure votes from the farming community in the next election.

Farming from a young age

When the Tipperary man finished school, he planned on going to university. Instead, he made the decision to stay farming with his father in Killinan.

“I went to Rockwell ag college and came back then farming,” he explained.

Running the farm with his father, Mr Cahill said that while there was a “fair age gap” between them, his father “was progressive”.

His father, who got “very sick very quickly, he got motor neurone [disease]”, but gave Mr Cahill “the land over even before he got sick - he gave the land into my name when I was 19”.

“I started farming at a young age — and got involved with farm politics gradually, and got sucked in.”

His journey in representing farmers began when he took his father’s place on the local co-op board, Mr Cahill said.

Jackie Cahill got involved in farm politics "gradually, and got sucked in". Picture: Eddie O'Hare

His father had also been “very involved” with the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association in Co Tipperary.

“He had been county chairman, and I got asked to run for the national council of ICMSA, which I did, I’d say in the late 80s,” Mr Cahill said.

“I was a very, very young member of national council, I’d say the youngest by a distance.”

“I really enjoyed those jobs where I could really focus on agricultural policy,” he said, and recalled, in particular, the run-up to the dairy quotas being abolished in 2015 as being a “very innovative time” for the industry, and the expansion that came after it.

At the coalface

Given his agricultural experience, Mr Cahill said that when the Government was formed in 2020, he “can’t say” he was happy he did not get the agriculture portfolio in cabinet.

However, “we were going into a three-party coalition, portfolios were scarce; there [were] probably people in the queue in front of me”.

And instead, he took the role as chair of the Oireachtas agriculture, food and the marine committee, “which is working exceptionally well, in my view”.

The committee “has a huge role to play in formulating policy and drafting legislation, it’s the coalface of the generation of policy”, Mr Cahill describes it.

“If you even take the Gresham House deal with Coillte, it was our meeting before Christmas that blew the lid off of that,” he explained.

“Veterinary medicines is another issue we got really stuck into; forestry, in general, I think the committee would take credit for getting forestry back on some kind of even keel — I think the forestry sector would recognise the focus and the pressure we put on the department on the issuing of licences and the new draft policy for forestry.

“In my view, it was our complete pressure that brought that around - but I’m not saying for a second everything is fixed in forestry and it’s not.”

An area in which Mr Cahill said he is still “very disappointed” with what has been done for farmers is ash dieback, saying that there has not been adequate compensation for those affected.

“It’s something I don’t intend to let die; it’s inconceivable that farmers have lost 20 years growth and income off of something that was completely beyond their control, and I don’t even want to get into who’s at fault, it certainly wasn’t the farmers who’s at fault,” he said.

“An awful lot of farmers expected that to be their pension pot and now they’re left with a bunch of rubble. I think that is completely unfair.

“You see TB, we had dioxin in pigs, all those were compensated for, God forbid foot and mouth comes there’s compensation there.”

Ash dieback shouldn’t be any different, Mr Cahill said, as there are “huge financial losses to farmers for it”.

A fair return

A challenging year ahead for many reasons, Mr Cahill highlights, but in 2022, with the impact of high input costs on farms, the sector “coped very well”, he believes.

“I suppose the returns from the marketplace were greater than anyone expected,” he said.

However, with farmers being asked as the years have gone on “to produce a top-class product for less and less”, and consumer spend on groceries decreasing over the last number of decades Mr Cahill said, there is a problem that “has to be redressed”, and a “balance” that is needed, because “you can’t just expect top quality food to be produced below costs of production”.

“People have to get a fair return,” he stressed, and has said that he feels the new Agri-Food Regulator will help in bringing about necessary changes in the food chain.”

Mr Cahill said there needs to be a focus on getting young people into farming. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

With the average age of dairy farmers in the 50s, Mr Cahill said there needs to be a focus on getting young people into farming.

“In my view, people would enter farming if there was profitable living to be made there - that’s the key; we can have all the incentives, but at the end of the day, it’s return,” he said.

“People aren’t going to work hard without getting a profitable return.”

And profitability-wise, “at the end of the day, 2022 was a very good year”.

But, as 2023 progresses, the “elephant in the room at the moment is the battle with climate change”.

“There are huge challenges coming on emissions, on nitrates, and more,” he said.

“To me, we have to get a common sense balance into place; yes we have to reduce our emissions, yes we have to protect water quality by all means, but at the end of the day we have to recognise that we are probably the more sustainable producers of food in the world.

“The world has to be fed, and while we have to change our practices, improve our practices, restricting food production in this country is both economic madness and environmental madness.”

While Mr Cahill says people often quote that there are very few areas in the EU that still have a nitrates derogation, he feels that “nowhere in the EU are producing milk off of grassland like we do, so why should we have the same rules?”.

“Our cows are out for so long in the year, we’re different in farming and there has to be different rules for us,” Mr Cahill said.

“I accept water quality at the moment [that] there are question marks, but there are other contributors to water quality in this country and there doesn’t seem to be near the same focus on them as what’s on farmers.”

Mr Cahill said that also in the conversation around climate, he is “fed up” with people saying that Sitka spruce “doesn’t look well and it’s not the carbon sink that oak is or the native trees”.

“But native trees won’t mature for 200 years,” he said.

“There are people who are completely against Sitka spruce, they don’t want Sitka spruce to grow, but you will not have a timber industry if you do not have Sitka spruce.

“You mightn’t like to look at them, and you might say they don’t do this for emissions or they don’t do that, but at the end of the day we have to have timber for buildings which we need and we have to grow Sitka spruce.

“The figures are there with Sitka spruce that it is a very significant carbon sink.

“They may not be as good as native trees but you have to have the balance on the other side, that it’s going to replace concrete in buildings and create employment as well which is forgotten about at times in rural areas.”

25% target achievable

And while the biggest challenge for agriculture in 2023 is reducing its emissions Mr Cahill said, he does believe that the 25% reduction target for 2030 is possible.

Citing the potential of genotyping and slurry technologies as examples of measures that will have a significant role to play, Mr Cahill said that there are “so many different things that can be done simply enough that can help us reduce our emissions”.

“Most of them involve expense, and most involve changing practices, but they can be done,” he said.

However, he is not in favour of a voluntary dairy cow number reduction/retirement scheme being introduced as part of the strategy to reduce emissions.

While Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has ruled out such a scheme for the beef sector, one for dairy is still on the cards.

“The questions that have to be asked on that are: what’s going to happen to the land? We haven’t seen any of the small print on that,” Mr Cahill said.

“Is the land going to be sterilised? What can the land be used for?

“It would make very little economic sense for the Government to give a voluntary reduction scheme and the land going to be rented out to another dairy farmer.

“We have seen none of the detail on that. My gut is I don’t like reduction schemes, milk is the economic driver and it’s getting too near back to the quota regime.”

He said that there will always be people leaving the sector “for various reasons” – so is there a need for an “incentive for that to happen? I don’t know”.

“The challenges we face with banding this year, the various challenges with nitrates and holding on to our 250kg derogation, they’re all going to bring reductions in their own right,” Mr Cahill said.

“The rapid expansion of milk production that there was here, I think that’s over; you will see land being converted into dairy going forward but I don’t think you will see the huge expansion we’ve had in the last seven or eight years.”

With dairy farming being a “driver of the rural economy,” Mr Cahill said he certainly “wouldn’t be standing up roaring for a voluntary retirement scheme or reduction scheme”.

“I don’t think it’s in the interests of the survival of the industry,” he added.

Green agenda

Agricultural policy has been evolving with a key aim of protecting the environment and biodiversity, and Mr Cahill said that there is a “green agenda all across Europe, it’s not just in Ireland”.

Many in the sector fear this may happen at the expense of food production and farming productivity, particularly in livestock.

When asked to comment on concerns around the CAP deal delivered for Irish farmers and whether he felt it was a fair one, Mr Cahill said that “the decision had been made in Brussels a good while ago before now” and that was left at this Government’s feet, “CAP was going to become an environmental payment”.

CAP was originally brought in “as compensation for reduction in price supports, that was the basis of the CAP payment, and ensured a supply of cheap food for the European population”.

“That focus has shifted completely to an environmental payment. I think the war in Ukraine has definitely got people in Brussels to sit up and take more notice of food security, but if you go back 18 months ago, if you had mentioned food security, you’d be laughed out of court,” Mr Cahill said.

“That’s not the situation anymore. Food security and CAP were always interlinked before, and I think food security is probably back on the table again now.”

And in the next CAP, Mr Cahill envisions “a focus again on food security and making sure that Europe is both energy secure and food secure”.

Mr Cahill said he is of the firm belief that “we’re not going to achieve environmental sustainability without bringing economic sustainability too”.

Speaking about the Green Party in Government, Mr Cahill said that while “they see the environmental sustainability of the equation”, it is the economic sustainability “I would like the Greens to focus more on”.

“It’s a three-party coalition, some of us would be very strong on the farming side and making sure the farmer’s voice is heard, we have to listen to the environmentalists as well and a proper balance has to be struck,” he added, saying that he is happy with the performance of the Government when it comes to agriculture.

He said that there have been a “lot of environmentally-based” policy decisions made during the lifetime of this Government so far “that are actually helping the bottom line for the farmer”.