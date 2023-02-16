Dairygold announces €285 per tonne for 2023 protein bean crop 

Dairygold has announced a minimum contract price of €285 per tonne for the 2023 protein bean crop.

Dairygold's general manager (agri-business) Liam O'Flaherty said that beans have grown into an important ingredient in many of Dairygold’s feeds as they supply a rich source of valuable native protein and starch.

"Through offering a minimum contract price we are seeking to support and encourage growers and give them clarity around the potential returns from growing beans," Mr O'Flaherty said.

"This allows our growers greater certainty when deciding on cropping plans for the coming season."

Embraced at farm level

This year, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine will be supporting the crop with a protein payment of up to €700 per hectare depending on the area planted.

Dairygold’s tillage and beef manager Liam Leahy said: "It is important to understand that this crop with its low input requirements, guaranteed minimum harvest price, plus the department protein support makes it a very safe crop to support and should be embraced at farm level for all that it offers."

Commenting on the price, Dairygold nutritionist Colman Purcell said that Dairygold is using all of its purchased beans as a direct replacement to imported protein.

"This both improves our carbon footprint while at the same time offering us the opportunity to include a quality home-produced product into our feed," Mr Purcell said.

"We now market a range of feeds that are fully manufactured from Irish grown feed ingredients, Gold Farm Beef feeds, which are finding strong support with livestock feeders as they look for quality and consistent performance."