Dairygold announces €285 per tonne for 2023 protein bean crop 

Feeds that are fully manufactured from Irish-grown feed ingredients are "finding strong support with livestock feeders".
Dairygold announces €285 per tonne for 2023 protein bean crop 

Dairygold is using all of its purchased beans as a direct replacement to imported protein.

Thu, 16 Feb, 2023 - 10:26
Kathleen O'Sullivan

Dairygold has announced a minimum contract price of €285 per tonne for the 2023 protein bean crop. 

Dairygold's general manager (agri-business) Liam O'Flaherty said that beans have grown into an important ingredient in many of Dairygold’s feeds as they supply a rich source of valuable native protein and starch. 

"Through offering a minimum contract price we are seeking to support and encourage growers and give them clarity around the potential returns from growing beans," Mr O'Flaherty said. 

"This allows our growers greater certainty when deciding on cropping plans for the coming season."

Embraced at farm level

This year, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine will be supporting the crop with a protein payment of up to €700 per hectare depending on the area planted.

Dairygold’s tillage and beef manager Liam Leahy said: "It is important to understand that this crop with its low input requirements, guaranteed minimum harvest price, plus the department protein support makes it a very safe crop to support and should be embraced at farm level for all that it offers."

Commenting on the price, Dairygold nutritionist Colman Purcell said that Dairygold is using all of its purchased beans as a direct replacement to imported protein.

"This both improves our carbon footprint while at the same time offering us the opportunity to include a quality home-produced product into our feed," Mr Purcell said. 

"We now market a range of feeds that are fully manufactured from Irish grown feed ingredients, Gold Farm Beef feeds, which are finding strong support with livestock feeders as they look for quality and consistent performance."

More in this section

Grazing cows. €3m for integrated AD and green biorefining demonstration initiative
Irish cows Farmers 'willing to do fair share' for environment - but won't 'take extreme proposals'
'There are huge challenges coming on emissions' 'There are huge challenges coming on emissions'
#Farming - Agribusiness
Dairygold announces €285 per tonne for 2023 protein bean crop 

Signpost: Putting in the groundwork ahead of spring grazing in Skibbereen

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
IE Logo
Farming Calendar

SPECIAL REPORTS

Biodiversity & Agriculture

Read here

Fertliser & Lime

Read here

Animal Health

Read here

Hemp Farming

Read here

Artifical Insemination

Read here

Fertiliser & Lime

Read here
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.257 s