Minister wants Ireland's beef herd to be first in the world to be fully genotyped

Genotyping has been outlined as a key measure for contributing to the sector meeting the 25% emissions reduction target by 2030.

Wed, 15 Feb, 2023 - 16:03
Kathleen O'Sullivan

Ireland is aiming to have the first beef herd in the world fully genotyped.

Genotyping the national herd, and “acting effectively in response to the information gathered from that”, has the potential to “impact positively on farmers’ economic and environmental sustainability”, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue told the Dáil recently.

He said that currently, Ireland has a relatively high level of genotyping when compared to other countries, and that it is well-placed to develop work in this area.

Genotyping has been outlined as a key measure for contributing to the sector meeting the 25% emissions reduction target by 2030 in Meat Industry Ireland’s (MII) sustainability roadmap for beef, published in recent days.

According to MII, genetics have the potential to mitigate up to 400,000t of emissions annually by 2030.

MII members driving genetic improvement in the beef herd have already delivered results, with 76% of replacement heifers now four/five star compared to 52% in 2015, the organisation said.

'Matter of urgency'

MII said in its report that genotyping of the national herd must be done as “a matter of urgency”.

MII’s report also said that Ireland will launch the first genomic evaluations for methane traits globally in 2023.

“MII members will work closely with Meat Technology Ireland and ICBF (Irish Cattle Breeding Federation) to build a commercial dataset for methane traits to inform breeding decisions,” the report said.

“MII members will also deliver an extended rollout of the pilot Beef Benchmark Report programme with ICBF from mid-2023.”

Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill, who raised the topic of genotyping in the Dáil with the minister, told the Irish Examiner that from his discussions with the ICBF and other industry members, he has learned that a 10% reduction in emissions could potentially be achieved through genotyping.

He has called for the minister “to make decisions on the matter quickly”.

New report outlines how the beef sector can contribute to 25% emissions reduction target 

