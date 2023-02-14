Sheep farmers on the brink as prices stagnate

There is little for sheep farmers to cheer about in the trade for this week as they continue to suffer losses that are not sustainable for the sector.

Quoted prices ranging 590-600 cents/kg at the processors are unchanged, with the usual bonus of 10-20 cents/kg for Quality Assurance to be added as applicable. Suppliers are reporting that, in general, 615-625 cents/kg is being paid for the hoggets.

Suppliers are adamant that they cannot continue in business at current prices, and those who do, will be forced to exit the sector with the unsustainable losses that they are incurring.

Their plight was highlighted at the protest rally at Roscommon on Monday, where the IFA accused the factories of failing to return a fair price to their suppliers and the Government was challenged to deliver some support aid to keep the sheepmen in business.

Currently, the prices are well behind this time last year, with no consideration for the huge escalation in the costs of production in the meantime to be taken into account.

There was 340 head on offer at Corrin Mart on Monday, where the tops sold to butchers at €101 over. A pen of ten weighing 55kg sold for €156, while a lot of fourteen weighing 50kg made €150 and ten weighing 51kg sold for €150. The factory-type hoggets made up to €83 over.

The trade was described as "very disappointing", with buyers scarce at Kilkenny, where the top price was €94 over for the butcher's hoggets. The top call was €150 for a pen of ten weighing 56kg. A lot of 12 weighing 53kg sold for €148, and a pen of 21 weighing 54kg made €146.

Auctioneer George Candler summed up the trade, saying: "In February 2022 butcher hoggets ranged from €150 to €163 per head, and this year prices are ranging from €138 to €150 per head, which is a significant reduction".

He added: "Confidence in sheep as a viable agriculture entity is being eroded, and this issue needs to be addressed urgently".