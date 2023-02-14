Threats of cuts to beef prices on the horizon

"'Tis steady this week, if you are lucky," is the word from the farmers contacting the factories with finished cattle ready to sell this week.

Elaborating, one contact summed up the trade by adding: "They are threatening to pull the prices again by telling us that the markets have toughened, but they are still very interested in getting the cattle".

It's not a bad analysis of the trade overall, really, as the processors tighten their rein somewhat on the "extras" that they had been willing to pay in recent weeks to get the stock and are clawing back on the 5-10 cents/kg over the quotes being paid.

The markets for beef remain strong overall, with additional outlets, like China, added to the order books this year. But consumers are showing more consciousness of the higher prices at retail level and either switching to the cheaper cuts or buying smaller quantities.

It's inevitable as inflation bites into disposable incomes and is showing up now in the surveys of the sector. That all said, Irish beef is being marketed to a much broader world with an increasing population with a very strong kill that sold in 2022.

On the price front, there is some variation in the quotes, depending on the supply versus demand at the particular factory.

The steers are being quoted on a base of 500-510 cents/kg in the southern half of the country and 5-10 cents/kg more further north.

All the factories targeting to get their intake as close as possible to the offered range this week. However, there are reports of 5-10 cents/kg 'top up' being achieved, but higher is difficult to get.

Heifers are following a similar trend, with the prices gradually strong further north. Overall, they are being quoted on a base close to parity with the steers at some of the factories and showing a range of up to 15 cents/kg more at the higher-paying plants.

The young bull prices are ranging 520-530 cents/kg for R grade, with some deals for up to 530 cents/kg being reported, while the trade for cows has tightened by 5-10 cents/kg at the upper end of the trade, to return 465-475 cents/kg range for R grade this week.

The supply of 34,035 head for last week was strong for the shorter working week, following the new February bank holiday on Monday, which rendered the supply not comparable with 2022.

When allowance is made for the loss of a day, all categories remained strong. There were 11,460 steers, 9,678 heifers, 7,887 cows and 2,936 young bulls supplied for the week.

The aggregate supply for the first six weeks of 2023 is down 1,000 head on the same period last year.