Fertiliser prices up 123% in 2022

Fertiliser costs increased by nearly 123% in 2022 compared to 2021, new figures from the CSO show.

Meanwhile, energy prices rose by over 42%, while feed prices rose by nearly 30%, as the year proved to be very challenging for most farm enterprises.

Overall, agricultural input prices were up by over 35% in 2022 when compared with 2021, while agricultural output prices rose by nearly 27% over the same period.

Increases were recorded in milk (nearly 45%), cereals (over 40%), and cattle (17%) in 2022 when compared with 2021.

The annual terms of trade fell 6.2% when compared with 2021.

Monthly comparison

On a monthly basis, the agricultural output prices for December 2022 rose by 6.3% while input prices were down 0.9% when compared with November 2022.

Monthly price increases were recorded in milk (10%), cattle (nearly 7%), and feeds (1%), while energy and fertilisers decreased by 9% and 0.8% respectively.

The monthly terms of trade rose by 7.2% when compared with November 2022.

Statistician comment

Commenting on the annual changes shown in the release, Donal Kelly, senior statistician in the agriculture division said: "Agriculture input prices rose by more than a third during 2022 (35.1%), driven by significant price increases in fertilisers [122.9%], energy [42.3%] and feeding stuffs [29.5%].

"As well as significant increases in input prices, there has also been substantial growth in the annual output price indices which rose by 26.7% in comparison with 2021."

Comparing December 2022 with December 2021, the input price index was up 27.6% while the output price index was up 30.2%, resulting in an increase of 2% in the annual terms of trade, Mr Kelly said.

"On a monthly basis, the input price index fell slightly in December 2022 by 0.9% when compared with November 2022, with the underlying sub-indices revealing monthly drops in energy [9.2%] and fertiliser prices [0.8%], but a rise in feeding stuffs [1.2%]," he said.

"Output prices had been relatively stable since the middle of 2022 but rose again by 6.3% in December when compared to November 2022.

"The output sub-indices show monthly growth in cattle [6.7%] and milk prices [10.1%], while there was a fall in crop output prices [1.7%] compared with November 2022."

Cattle numbers

Meanwhile, the CSO also on Tuesday released figures on cattle numbers in December 2022.

Compared to December 2021, the total number of cattle in the country dropped by 97,500 (1.5%) to over 6.5m.

While there was this decline, Mr Kelly said that the number of dairy cows rose slightly to 1.51m, an increase of 0.3%.

"The number of other cows fell by 27,900 [3.1%]," he said.

"The total number of cattle aged one to two years grew by 34,500 [2%] while cattle aged two years and over [excluding cows and bulls] rose by 5,200 [1.6%]."

The total number of pigs fell by 8.4% in December 2022 to 1.57m, its lowest level since 2016.

"The numbers of both breeding pigs and non-breeding pigs dropped by 12.6% and 8% respectively with the largest drop in the 'non-breeding pigs less than 20kg' category [63,800]," Mr Kelly said.

"The number of breeding pigs in the country [127,500] is now at its lowest level since December 1988."

The provisional figures for the total number of sheep show a slight increase of 2,800 or 0.1%, compared to December 2021.

"The number of breeding sheep was down by 43,500 [1.6%] while the number of other sheep increased by 46,300 [3.7%]," Mr Kelly added.