New drive on on-farm biodiversity

Projects that bring farmers and others together to work with ecologists to protect the environment as part of a broad community-based approach were welcomed in the Senate.

It followed an announcement by Minister of State Malcolm Noonan that a further 11 biodiversity officers are to be appointed to local authorities, bringing the total number to 25.

The positions in Carlow, Cork, Donegal, Laois, Leitrim, Longford, Louth, Meath, Monaghan, and Tipperary County Councils, along with Limerick City and County Council, are expected to be filled by September.

In addition to developing a Biodiversity Plan for their area, the officers will advise their local authority on related issues and help them to fully integrate nature conservation into all their policies and plans.

Minister Noonan said the new posts will have an enormous impact on the ground in helping to deliver action for biodiversity, wildlife, and habitats.

“Having access to this kind of expertise at a local level is invaluable to communities that want to engage with this issue and take real, practical action to address the biodiversity crisis,” he said.

Senator Aisling Dolan said biodiversity is important. A Red Grouse bog project in Ballydangan, Co Roscommon, brings landowners together with ecologists to protect the environment.

The project manages the landscape to protect curlews. The shooting or hunting club works with farmers and landowners to protect curlews.

One of the highest numbers of curlew pairs in Ireland is based in an area included in the project, which is a shining light for many others.

Senator Dolan said it is important to have officers to help and work with communities, farmers, and landowners on the ground.

Another project in Mountbellew, Co Galway, is making a bog come alive for community groups and students. It has built a walkway where people can explore and see some of the bogs and wetland areas.

Heritage Council chairperson Dr Martina Moloney said her organisation is partnering with the County and City Management Association (CCMA) to deliver this programme with the support of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage and the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

“Through the appointment of these biodiversity officers, we are prioritising a community-based approach to biodiversity and habitat restoration,” she said.

Dr Moloney said the blend of local knowledge and evidence-based science has been very effective in the design and delivery of local heritage plans.

It will ensure that local action for biodiversity will focus on the drivers of biodiversity loss, local priority species and habitats, and policies and actions at local level to halt and reverse biodiversity loss.

Heritage Council chief executive Virginia Teehan said peatlands play a pivotal role in helping to mitigate the effects of climate change.

“The permanent voice that these new appointees will bring to local authorities is a game-changer in our efforts to confront these challenges and the other biodiversity challenges ahead,” she said.

John Mulholland, CCMA’s Rural Development, Community, Culture and Heritage Committee chair, said the expertise of the officers significantly strengthens the efforts at local authority level to protect and encourage appreciation of biodiversity.

This additional resource commitment will further assist the local government sector to build on its ambition to integrate biodiversity considerations across all operations and strengthen its capability to address loss and promote climate action.

Meanwhile, the National Biodiversity Data Centre, a Heritage Council programme, stresses that biodiversity and how farmland is managed are closely linked.

“Recent years have seen a reduction in the biodiversity value of farmland, and much of the variety and diversity which was once such a characteristic feature of the Irish countryside has been lost," its website reads.

"But the Irish farming community presents an opportunity for arresting this decline. Farmers and their families can be a positive driver of change by ensuring that biodiversity features of value on their land are retained.

“These retained features could then be the basis upon which biodiversity enhancement measures could be delivered.

“Ensuring there is diversity in the Irish landscape is one important contribution that the farming community can make and are making to building resilience to address the challenges of climate change and biodiversity loss,” it states.