Kieran Coughlan: Rent hikes mean many could be better off leasing than farming

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Nope, it’s land rental prices.

Land rents are certainly flying high this year spurred on by the perfect storm of decent profits made in 2022 - a change in the nitrates regulations demanding increase land bases in order that farmers can hold onto existing stocking rates as well as the continued demand for bare land by young trained farmers hoping to establish entitlements for themselves.

One swallow never made a summer, as the old saying goes, and one would hope for their own financial prowess, that farmers won’t lose the run of themselves when it comes to land prices.

Sure, milk, beef and cereal prices are well ahead of the ten-year average, but in terms of profitability, it pains me to crystal ball that the best is behind us.

Indicators are that output prices are set to fall, yet on the input side, we see little movement, leaving for the inevitable squeeze.

Where farm profits will be for 2023 is anyone’s guess, hopefully ahead of the ten-year average, but exceptional rents will lead to exceptional losses if the squeeze becomes too much.

A relatively new concept, but one that’s slow to gain traction, is to link rents to output prices of either milk, beef or cereals depending on the purpose to which the land is put.

The advantage to both lessor and lessee is that such a lease will ebb and flow in tandem with farm-gate prices, which would, of course, correlate to a degree with the underlying profitability of the farm.

There’s little point in a landowner thinking he or she is on the pig’s back with a seven-year lease for frankly ridiculous land rents, when the crunch comes, the tenant simply may not be able to afford the rent leading to disputes and disgruntlement all around.

For land owners, the option of leasing out remains hugely attractive. Income tax exemptions can apply where the total lease income is below €18,000 per annum in the case of a five-year lease, €21,000 in the case of a seven-year lease, €30,000 in the case of a ten-year lease and up to €40,000 per annum in the case of a 15-year lease.

These exemption limits can be doubled in the case of land owned jointly.

Based on the rents that are being quoted, effectively all farmers, other than perhaps those operating at ultra-efficiency and a fair share of dairy farmers, would be financially better off leasing than actually farming the land themselves.

That’s a sad indictment, one that’s understood but not often blurted out as bluntly as it is here.

To be fair, the lack of profitability of the mainstream enterprises for Ireland’s farmers is pretty much a processor issue, in that farmers are price takers for their product, and where the status quo industries speak to premiumisation, but in reality, are more about producing manufacturing beef, feed-grade cereals and dairy powders, then it’s not really a reflection on the farmer as to why their particular sector is not generating significant profits.

Where the land is leased, the farmer could put their brains and brawn to some other purpose, meaning their land rent is further supplemented with other off-farm income, a ‘win-win’ so to speak. To borrow another old adage, if you’re not earning, you’re spending - and that saying rings true for farmers also.

Land rental income is not much good if you don’t have some other meaningful purpose to occupy your time.

When entering a lease, and even when renewing a long-term lease, it is important that tax advice is taken to ensure that the implications of leasing the land are considered in terms of the future tax efficiency of a transfer, or indeed, sale, of the farm.

Leasing by way of conacre, whilst still popular, can affect the long-term efficacy of being able to sell part of the farmer or transfer the farm tax efficiently to say, persons other than a child.

Similarly, where leasing is renewed for a term beyond 25 years, the farmer may lose their capacity to transfer the farm without capital gain tax to their children.

Tax advice should be sought relevant to each particular individual's circumstances.