Two new bulls for Hereford Prime beef sustainability scheme

Two new five-star Hereford bulls have been selected for the Irish Hereford Prime beef genetics sustainability program,

The AI sires initiative is run in partnership with Dovea Genetics, as one of the main pillars of an enhanced sustainability policy for their beef brand.

It follows the initial purchase of three bulls in the first year of the program in 2021.

Straws from all five bulls on the programme are available for use in the upcoming breeding season, with each now boasting five stars on the Dairy Beef Index in the latest ICBF evaluation.

Irish Hereford Prime chairman Niall O’Mahony said: "The first calves from the initial three bulls are currently arriving on the ground, and their progeny look very promising with ease of calving and short gestation remaining key.

"Farmers interested in sourcing AI straws or calves for their farm from any of the bulls on the program are welcome to make enquiries through the producer groups website at irishherefordprime.com."

Environmental and economic traits

The producer group has set rigorous criteria for the bulls that they select to enter onto their bull panel for its beef sustainability program.

They are attempting to choose a bull that will sire the next generation of beef progeny that will improve the traits that are of real economic and environmental value for both its farmers and its customers. A significant part of sustainability is how animals perform in these measurable traits.

The two latest additions to the Irish Hereford Prime bull panel are also both genotyped as ranking in the top 1% across all breeds in terms of Meat Eating Quality for the traits of Tenderness, Juiciness and Flavour.

The new bulls include Chestnutpoll 1 Star 45, a homozygous polled Hereford bull bred by Matthew O'Connor, Rathmore, Co Kerry. The bull is genotyped in the top 10% of the Hereford breed for carcase weight, carcase conformation and dairy calving difficulty and is in the top 5% of the breed for gestation length and overall Dairy Beef Index.

Ringfort 1 Carlos, bred by Neil Twomey, Banteer, Co Cork, is also homozygous polled Hereford bull. This bull is genotyped five-star within breed across all three indices - Replacement, Terminal and Dairy Beef. The bull is in the top 5% of the breed for gestation length and overall Dairy Beef Index.