Mayo farmer named 2022 Irish Hereford Prime Farmer of the Year

A Co Mayo farmer has been named winner of the Irish Hereford Prime Farmer of the Year award for 2022.

Lorraine Crowe combines a career in nursing with her role as a farmer on her family farm in Hollymount.

She is the third generation to work the farm in Hollymount, and hopes it will stay in the family in the future.

Her father is still actively involved on the farm, and her nephew and two nieces like to help out, to who she enjoys passing her knowledge on.

The farm

Ms Crowe introduced a calf-to-beef system on her farm 10 years ago and now rears around 50 calves per year, and has been a member of Irish Hereford Prime since 2014.

The beef producer group said that it chose Ms Crowe as Farmer of the Year for 2022 due to the high percentage of her cattle that consistently make an R grade, constant average daily live weight gain, and her commitment to and advocacy of Herefords on her farm.

Almost all the calves bought for the farm are Hereford crosses.

"I happened to buy a few Herefords eight or 10 years ago and I just really liked them," Ms Crowe said.

"They are so docile and so easy to manage and work with. The calves are out on grass from an early age and the paddock system that I put in place is used to maintain grass quality."

The animals are moved every two to three days and she has used pigtail posts and electric fencing to create and manage paddocks in the past.

Although, she said she has plans to erect more permanent fencing in the future to further utilise the high levels of grass grown on the farm.

Winter season as short as possible

Ms Crowe likes to keep her winter season as short as possible by giving her weanlings access to the outdoors along with the shelter of a shed for supplementary feeding, she explained.

She aims to close off part of the farm by November 1, with housing starting around December 1, to ensure that she has grass available for early grazing the following March.

This year was more challenging than usual as Ms Crowe had less shed space due to not having a rented shed in the mix any longer, she said.

This meant that more of the animals had to be outwintered, but the Hereford breed is well adapted to the Irish weather.

The sheds that are in use this year are bedded with straw and the animals are fed on silage with a high level of protein, particularly for younger growing stock.

The animals will be put out to grass again by St Patrick’s Day to ensure they get the best of the early grass.

Ms Crowe said she believes in cutting good silage early in the season and aims to have it done by the first week in June. The ground she uses for the silage is grazed off ahead of closing it for the first cut.

Calf health

When purchasing calves, a visual assessment is the best measure, according to Ms Crowe. She said that she likes a big strong healthy calf and for this reason she takes age into account.

Some of the calves purchased for the farm come from local dairy farms, while others are sourced from Co Kerry where Ms Crowe said she tends to have a larger choice of Hereford calves to select from.

Ms Crowe credits a background in nursing as part of her understanding of how important health management is.

All of the animals on the farm are weighed in September ahead of finishing, but also to monitor performance and divide the calves into different groups.

Most of the Hereford heifers and steers are slaughtered at 19-22 months of age.

She supplies her cattle to Kepak Athleague.

There is currently a portion of her steers sold live as forward stores, due to the lack of shed space.

Ms Crowe said she plans to change this approach next year by building another shed with the assistance of a 60% TAMS grant.

Meanwhile, this year will see a further area of the farm reseeded to incorporate clover to reduce the overall nitrogen requirement and to help reduce emissions.

To add to this environmental focus, Ms Crowe has recently been accepted for ACRES, with several main focuses, including traditional stonewall maintenance, low input pasture, along with an area that has been set aside for geese and swans.